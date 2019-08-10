- The Chinese government is working with the hacker group APT41 to attack various industries.
- The financially motivated hacker group is tasked with gathering intelligence.
According to a recent report by FireEye, Chinese state-sponsored hackers are attacking many companies, including crypto firms. A hacking collective called APT41 is performing the hacks. This group which was previously involved in violating the security of video game companies for financial gains, is now working alongside the Chinese government.
The report stated that apart from crypto firms, the hackers are also targeting other industries like healthcare, high technology (semiconductors, batteries, and electric vehicles), media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, telecommunications and travel services. According to FireEye, the hacker group "targets industries in a manner generally aligned with China's Five-Year economic development plans." Additionally, the group is also tasked "to gather intelligence ahead of imminent events, such as mergers and acquisitions and political events."
FireEye also found code similarities between the malware used by the hackers to target a US-based gaming development studio in 2016 and the malicious programs used to target supply chain companies in the next two years. The report said:
"Unlike other observed Chinese espionage operators, APT41 conducts explicit financially motivated activity, which has included the use of tools that are otherwise exclusively used in campaigns supporting state interests. The late-night to early morning activity of APT41's financially motivated operations suggests that the group primarily conducts these activities outside of their normal day jobs."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD hibernates under $12,000 - Bitcoin confluence
Bitcoin (BTC) has been range-bound during early Asian hours as the market cannot decide where to go next. The upside momentum has faded away on an unsuccessful attempt to break above $12,000, which creates downside risks for the coin ahead of the weekend.
ETH/USD consolidates daily losses before testing critical $200 handle
After climbing to its highest level since July 14 at $239.45 on Tuesday, Ethereum (ETH/USD) reversed its direction and closed the previous three days in the negative territory.
Ripple's Garlinghouse: Facebook likely to have trust problem with Libra
“Whatever you may think about Facebook, on the trust vector they’ve let the public down," Garlinghouse noted. "I think that creates some headwinds and you’ve seen that manifest itself in the regulatory engagement.”
After a decent run, Litecoin looks like it might be trying to break lower
LTC/USD rallied all the way from 22.37 to 147.27 between December 2018 to June 2019. Now it seems that prices are breaking lower towards the support level at 76.46. The price action has been looking pretty bearish since the upside rejection of 106.86 six sessions ago.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...