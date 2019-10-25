Chinese President Xi Jinping was speaking within a committee session on blockchain technology.

Previously, the Chinese government has traditionally been against many cryptocurrency technologies.

Xi Jinping, president of China, is calling for the country to accelerate its adoption of blockchain technology, as he was speaking during a Politburo Committee session on blockchain technology, according to a report by Reuters.

His comments to the committee were:

We must take blockchain as an important breakthrough for independent innovation of core technologies, clarify the main directions, increase investment, focus on a number of key technologies, and accelerate the development of blockchain and industrial innovation.

The Chinese government has previously been opposed to many cryptocurrency projects.



