China’s blockchain consortium adds cryptocurrency exchange Huobi to its alliance

Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi, its Chinese has joined China’s prestigious blockchain consortium, along with financial services giant UnionPay and among some other large names in the country; China Mobile, China Telecom, WeBank, and China Merchants Bank International.

The nationwide blockchain alliance known as the blockchain service network (BSN) formed by the State Information Center, was launched in October. Its aim is to foster blockchain sector growth and aid the development of digital economy and smart cities in the country.

