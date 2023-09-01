China softens stance as court declares crypto cannot be “seized”, is legal-and-civil property

- The People’s Court in China has approved crypto as legally-protected property, despite a ban by Beijing.
- In crypto-related crimes authorities cannot simply seize crypto assets because they are banned.
- Owners still enjoy individual property rights as funds involved cannot be seized.
China local media has reported a recent development in the crypto realm, marking a watershed moment for crypto holders in the country. According to the report, the People’s Court in China has declared, “Virtual currency is legal property and protected by law.” This comes despite Beijing’s ban of cryptocurrencies two years ago.
China recognizes crypto as legal property
China’s court has classified cryptocurrencies as legal property, recognized under property law and rights. The announcement, was first featured in the Chinese People's Court Newspaper Article. This explores how the court defines the legality of digital assets in relation to criminal law.
Despite China banning cryptocurrencies and digital assets in 2021, the court determined that digital funds in crypto-related crimes cannot be “seized” since they enjoy the same legal status as other property. The article clarifies that the law should strike a balance between the interests of the “public and individual property rights.”
The development comes two years after Beijing banned cryptocurrencies, a detrimental move that sent mining firms out of the country, and flocking to the US.
That said, China has demonstrated more openness to blockchain in 2023, with Hong Kong taking the crypto-China narrative forward. This happened when the city’s Quan Securities launched a trading platform for related services.
