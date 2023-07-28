- France’s CNIL stated that Worldcoin and its biometric data collection “seems questionable”.
- The French watchdog revealed to Reuters that it had initiated an investigation along with the Bavarian state authority.
- Worldcoin has already received over 2.1 million in the last two years in trial, with investors submitting their iris scans in exchange for digital IDs.
Worldcoin has been making headlines across the crypto community for two reasons. The first is its origin which is credited to Sam Altman, the creator of ChatGPT. The second is its novel approach to creating a digital identity. The latter of the two, however, seems to be of grave concern to authorities to the point where it is now under the purview of authorities.
Worldcoin is being invested by the French
Worldcoin was in equal parts awaited and just as equally a surprising launch. The cryptocurrency came with a new approach to creating digital identities by using iris scans of token holders. While this may seem and sound like the future, the idea of one team holding the eyeball data of millions of people is not sitting well with the authorities.
According to a report from Reuters, France’s privacy regulatory body National Commission on Informatics and Liberty (CNIL), is reportedly investigating the cryptocurrency. The watchdog stated in response to a Reuters email,
“The legality of this collection seems questionable, as do the conditions for storing biometric data.
The agency further stated that it had already initiated an investigation, which is being conducted under the command of the Bavarian authority. However, the Worldcoin Foundation is of the opinion that the organization is conducting its processes in line with the rules and regulations.
The Cayman Island-based organization stated,
“The Worldcoin Foundation complies with all laws and regulations governing the processing of personal data in the markets where Worldcoin is available...The project will continue to cooperate with governing bodies on requests for more information about its privacy and data protection practices.
Since the altcoin’s launch this week, Worldcoin (WLD) has managed to rake up more than 2.1 million sign-ups over the past two years through a trial. In many countries, in addition to creating a digital ID, users are also receiving free cryptocurrency in exchange for the biometric data collected.
Trading at $2.194, the altcoin has managed to surprise investors without dumping soon after its launch. However, the hype of the cryptocurrency is only expected to last for a while longer since, beyond the novel technical approach, the altcoin offers nothing new to either investors or developers.
WLD/USDT 4-hour chart
The ChatGPT founder affiliation might keep it going and attract more users over the next week, but the network growth (the rate at which new addresses are formed) will eventually slump.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink price recovers fueled by large transactions, whale accumulation
Chainlink witnessed a surge in transactions and accumulation by large wallet investors, popularly known as whales, over the past two weeks. These bullish on-chain metrics of LINK can explain the altcoin’s price hike over the last 14 days.
ApeCoin price likely to pull back as on-chain metrics flip bearish
ApeCoin supply on exchanges climbs steadily, indicating an increase in selling pressure. The metaverse token witnessed a decline in its social dominance and daily active address count, suggesting lack of interest among market participants.
ImmutableX price rallies 16% while Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate
ImmutableX (IMX) price saw a massive surge in buying pressure after a huge uptick in interest from traders. This outlook comes as Bitcoin price continues to trade sideways, hugging the $30,000 psychological level.
Binance files motion to dismiss US CFTC lawsuit, calls it agency overreach
Binance responded to the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) lawsuit against the exchange and its executives Changpeng Zhao and Samuel Lim in a recent filing.
Can Bitcoin reach $40k or $25k first?
The 2023 rally paused when Bitcoin (BTC) price entered the Bearish Breaker, extending from $29,246 to $41,273. This rejection could send BTC down to the immediate support level of $27,947, which could be used by sidelined buyers as an opportunity to kickstart a recovery rally.