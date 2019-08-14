Charlie Lee hits back against detractors, insists LTC development hasn’t been abandoned

Lee commented on the lack of code commits in Litecoin’s GitHub page, dismissing it as FUD.

LTC/USD is currently priced at $84.45, following two straight bearish days.

Litecoin creator Charlie Lee hit back against detractors in a tweetstorm. There has been a lot of talk about development stalling in Litecoin, which Lee dismissed as FUD. He insisted that Litecoin code is being worked on behind the scenes:

“Just want to set the record straight. In the eight-year history of Litecoin, we’ve only had a handful of core developers working on Litecoin Core. At various points in time, it’s been me, @wtogami, @thrasher_au, @shaolinfry, @TheRealXinxi, and @loshan1212… Adrian Gallagher (AKA thrasher) is leading Litecoin Core development right now and has been for a few years now. You may not know Adrian well as he is not on Twitter much, but he is awesome. He quietly has been working hard behind the scenes on Litecoin Core development.”

People have pointed out the project’s GitHub page, which has had zero code commits so far this year. Lee addressed this by saying:

“Recently there’s been a lot of FUD about Litecoin having no code commits in 2019. When you look at Litecoin GitHub, it would seem like we did no work in 2019…. Litecoin releases lag Bitcoin releases by a few months. So when we do a release, we are releasing code that’s been released in Bitcoin months ago. We actually did release Litecoin Core 0.17.1 May of this year.”

LTC/USD daily chart

LTC/USD has had a bearish start to Wednesday and is currently priced at $84.45. Before this, LTC/USD has had two bearish days in a row, wherein the price fell from $90 to $85. The price is currently trending in a downward channel pattern. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) shows that the market is facing bearish momentum. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending around 40.