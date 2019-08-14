Charlie Lee hits back against detractors, insists LTC development hasn’t been abandoned

- Lee commented on the lack of code commits in Litecoin’s GitHub page, dismissing it as FUD.
- LTC/USD is currently priced at $84.45, following two straight bearish days.
Litecoin creator Charlie Lee hit back against detractors in a tweetstorm. There has been a lot of talk about development stalling in Litecoin, which Lee dismissed as FUD. He insisted that Litecoin code is being worked on behind the scenes:
“Just want to set the record straight. In the eight-year history of Litecoin, we’ve only had a handful of core developers working on Litecoin Core. At various points in time, it’s been me, @wtogami, @thrasher_au, @shaolinfry, @TheRealXinxi, and @loshan1212…
Adrian Gallagher (AKA thrasher) is leading Litecoin Core development right now and has been for a few years now. You may not know Adrian well as he is not on Twitter much, but he is awesome. He quietly has been working hard behind the scenes on Litecoin Core development.”
People have pointed out the project’s GitHub page, which has had zero code commits so far this year. Lee addressed this by saying:
“Recently there’s been a lot of FUD about Litecoin having no code commits in 2019. When you look at Litecoin GitHub, it would seem like we did no work in 2019….
Litecoin releases lag Bitcoin releases by a few months. So when we do a release, we are releasing code that’s been released in Bitcoin months ago. We actually did release Litecoin Core 0.17.1 May of this year.”
LTC/USD daily chart
LTC/USD has had a bearish start to Wednesday and is currently priced at $84.45. Before this, LTC/USD has had two bearish days in a row, wherein the price fell from $90 to $85. The price is currently trending in a downward channel pattern. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) shows that the market is facing bearish momentum. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending around 40.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: Bulls need to overcome resistance at $10,900 to re-enter the $11,000-level
Bitcoin has had an extremely bearish Tuesday, wherein the price of the asset fell from $11,390 to $10,865. So far, BTC/USD has had a bearish start to Wednesday, as the price fell further to 10,825. The hourly breakdown shows us that BTC/USD fell from $11,250 to $10,805 within 5 hr.
Ripple CEO: Firm in good position, looking for more high-profile acquisitions
According to the statement made by Brad Garlinhhouse, the CEO of Ripple, in addition to the firm being in a strong position, it is also looking at multiple deals with high profile companies. The $30 M investment in money transfer business MoneyGram gave birth to a lot of speculation about what comes next.
Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD defies the crypto market, goes up by 5.71%
While the rest of the crypto market has seen red, BCH/USD has gone up from $329.05 to $348.25 this Tuesday. The latest candlestick is sandwiched between the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) and SMA 50 curves. The most recent candlestick has had a bullish breakout from the triangle formation.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD bears negate the gains made by bulls on Sunday
ETH/USD had two strong bearish days in a row this Tuesday. Over the day, the price fell from $211.50 to $206.75. The hourly breakdown shows us that the price initially plunged to $209.25 before the bulls stepped back in and took it back up to $211. However, this was when the price plummeted and fell to $205.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...