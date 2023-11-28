Charles Hoskinson says, “There was no Cardano ICO”; argues Bitcoin is not decentralized

- Charles Hoskinson criticized the SEC for giving Bitcoin a “free pass” while other crypto assets are treated as securities.
- The Cardano founder noted that BTC is not decentralized, as it would take merely three subpoenas to perform a 51% attack on the network.
- Upon being highlighted that the ADA’s ICO is the reason Cardano is treated as a security, Hoskinson stated that it did not have an ICO.
Cardano is known as the third-generation cryptocurrency and, at times, even the "Ethereum killer" but never as “not a security”. For that matter, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), to date, has only named Bitcoin as "not a security," and XRP partially won that label following its lawsuit win. This seemingly did not sit well with Cardano founder, Charles Hoskinson.
Charles Hoskinson criticizes the SEC
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson, during a recent stream, took on the SEC for giving Bitcoin essentially a free pass by not scrutinizing it as security the same way it does with other crypto assets. Hoskinson stated,
"Explain it to me [the difference between Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies] like I am a five years old. Run the Howey test.
He went on to add that Bitcoin is not as decentralized as the SEC believes it to be. The reason is that over 51% of the hash rate can be controlled merely by subpoenaing the top three hash pools.
In response, crypto influencer Adam Black stated that the reason behind Bitcoin not being secure is that it did not do an ICO (Initial Coin Offering). He added,
"Bitcoin did not do an ICO, most people thought it had no value, it was mined from zero, it is decentralised, there is no CEO, ICO warchested "foundation", incorporation etc. so cardano, eth etc clearly pas howey, Bitcoin is a commodity and does not.
ICOs are a form of crowdfunding where cryptocurrencies are sold to investors in the form of tokens. The ICO boom of 2018 was one of the biggest driving factors of the bull run noted back then.
Hoskinson replied to Adam's statement by saying that Cardano did not do an ICO. He noted,
"There was an airdrop onto a distribution, and then thousands of people who never met each other traded Ada on exchanges and used Cardano for their projects.
A voucher sale of a different asset outside of the United States, priced in Yen, settled in Bitcoin, explained in Japanese to Japanese citizens, and without a single US participant does not constitute an ICO of Ada.
Technically, Cardano did conduct an ICO by utilizing a novel variation. As stated on Cardano's official website discussing the genesis of the chain, the ADA vouchers were sold by a Japanese corporation and its sales force in Japan with total gross sales of 108,844.5 BTC. The public sales distribution accounts for 25,927,070,538 ADA, of which 2.4 billion were distributed to IOHK, the developer of Cardano.
Thus, as long as the United States does not establish clear guidelines and regulations for the crypto industry, Charles Hoskinson and others will continue to criticize the SEC for its seemingly partial approach toward crypto assets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Blur price likely to extend losses to 42% as whale investors dump BLUR tokens
Blur price rallied 352% in just 43 days between October 12 and November 24, which propelled it to create a local top at $0.685. While this move is impressive, BLUR has already shed 26% and trades at $0.502. A minor pullback is likely before the altcoin drops even lower.
Charles Hoskinson says, “There was no Cardano ICO”; argues Bitcoin is not decentralized
Cardano is known as the third-generation cryptocurrency and, at times, even the "Ethereum killer" but never as “not a security”. For that matter, the Securities and Exchange Commission, to date, has only named Bitcoin as "not a security," and XRP partially won that label following its lawsuit win.
Terra Classic price recovery rally hiccups as LUNC meets key barrier amid USTC related hype
Terra Classic is on a recovery rally, ploughing back to recover the ground lost after a steep fall as the price action consolidated within a descending parallel channel. The $0.00005234 support floor came into play, providing the launchpad for a recovery.
YGG price remains stable despite $6.05 million worth of tokens entering the market
YGG price was expected to take a hit on November 27 in lieu of the token unlock event that took place during the day. Interestingly, this was not the case as the altcoin managed to not only deflect damage but also retain investors’ profits.
Three key BTC accumulation levels before ETF approval in January 2024
Bitcoin, from a high time-frame perspective, has been in an up-only trend since the start of 2023. BTC has ignored many sell signals due to the likelihood of an Exchange-Traded Fund approval. With the holidays around the corner, falling liquidity could see BTC discounted from its current level, hovering around the $37,000 region.