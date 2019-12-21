The collaboration will allow users to trade 45+ cryptocurrencies instantly.

Changelly’s crypto swap API feature has now been integrated inside the Jaxx Liberty app.

A non-custodial crypto exchange platform, Changelly, has recently collaborated with Decentral Inc. Decentral is the creator of the Jaxx Liberty crypto wallet. Changelly’s crypto swap API feature has now been integrated inside the Jaxx Liberty app and it will allow users to trade 45+ cryptocurrencies instantly within the wallet interface.

Being a free wallet, Jaxx Liberty supports 90 cryptocurrencies and is accessible across desktop, mobile and chrome extension. It also includes tools like portfolio, in-app exchange, markets, news, and block explorers and offers seven-day support to its global users.

Maggie Xu, the CEO of Decentral, stated:

We’re always excited to improve the crypto trading experience for our global users. Changelly offers competitive rates, high trading limits and fast processing time, all of which are extremely valuable. Partnering up with Changelly allows us to offer one of the industry’s best user experiences for both fixed-rate and floating-rate exchange options. This is our holiday present to the crypto community.

Changelly CEO, Eric Benz, said:

Being involved in the crypto ecosystem for so many years I have been able to witness first hand just how Jaxx Liberty has evolved into the incredible product it is today. I am very excited for this partnership and with the Changelly integration, every Jaxx Liberty customer will be able to execute swaps at a moments notice without having to leave the wallet. I see big things coming from the Jaxx Liberty team, and this is the first step of many to come.



