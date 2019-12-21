- The collaboration will allow users to trade 45+ cryptocurrencies instantly.
- Changelly’s crypto swap API feature has now been integrated inside the Jaxx Liberty app.
A non-custodial crypto exchange platform, Changelly, has recently collaborated with Decentral Inc. Decentral is the creator of the Jaxx Liberty crypto wallet. Changelly’s crypto swap API feature has now been integrated inside the Jaxx Liberty app and it will allow users to trade 45+ cryptocurrencies instantly within the wallet interface.
Being a free wallet, Jaxx Liberty supports 90 cryptocurrencies and is accessible across desktop, mobile and chrome extension. It also includes tools like portfolio, in-app exchange, markets, news, and block explorers and offers seven-day support to its global users.
Maggie Xu, the CEO of Decentral, stated:
We’re always excited to improve the crypto trading experience for our global users. Changelly offers competitive rates, high trading limits and fast processing time, all of which are extremely valuable. Partnering up with Changelly allows us to offer one of the industry’s best user experiences for both fixed-rate and floating-rate exchange options. This is our holiday present to the crypto community.
Changelly CEO, Eric Benz, said:
Being involved in the crypto ecosystem for so many years I have been able to witness first hand just how Jaxx Liberty has evolved into the incredible product it is today. I am very excited for this partnership and with the Changelly integration, every Jaxx Liberty customer will be able to execute swaps at a moments notice without having to leave the wallet. I see big things coming from the Jaxx Liberty team, and this is the first step of many to come.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: A bit of calm before the storm
The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,100 (-0.6%). The coin has entered range-bound trading after wild gyrations in the first half of the week. During early Asian hours, the first digital coin is oscillation in a narrow 100-dollar range.
Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD bulls wake in readiness for an action-packed weekend
Bitcoin Cash finally let go of the former strong support at $200. The breakdown plummeted below $190 (previous buy zone) and $180. Luckily the buyer congestion at $170 put an end to the declines and kick-started the ongoing bullish momentum.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD sliding down on PlusToken liquidation concerns
Ethereum hit the recovery high at $134.50 and resumed the decline. At the time of writing, the second-largest digital asset is changing hands at $127.40, off the intraday low of $125.95.
TRON recovers on a steady flow of positive news
At the time of writing, TRX/USD is changing hands at $0.0132, having recovered from the intraday low of $0.0129. The 12th largest coin has gained 2.5% since this time on Thursday amid improving sentiments on the cryptocurrency markets.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Welcome to pre-holiday roller-coaster
The cryptocurrency market lived through another bloody week that saw Bitcoin's collapse below $6,500 and spectacular return above $7,400 within a single day.