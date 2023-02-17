- Chainlink price rallied by nearly 11% in the span of 72 hours to trade at $7.36.
- Testing the three-month high of $8.27 might be on the cards if bulls pull through.
- If LINK loses the critical support of $6.77, the bullish thesis would be invalidated.
Chainlink price has had a disappointing run since the beginning of the year, but the altcoin might be beginning to change its ways. If the bullish narrative anticipated over the next few trading sessions plays out, LINK might be well on its way to reclaiming the losses it witnessed three months ago.
Chainlink price set up for a rise
Chainlink price noted some increase over the last three days as the altcoin rose by 10% from $6.68 to trade at $7.36 at the time of writing. With the broader market cues led by Bitcoin appearing to be bullish, LINK is also expected to leverage the potential positive momentum and chart an increase toward $8.
Chainlink price is nearing the critical resistance at $7.60, and as indicated by MACD and RSI, the altcoin might be able to breach through it. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) highlights a possible bullish crossover taking place. The MACD line (blue) is in convergence with the signal line (red), and if it crosses over it, LINK would be facing a bullish momentum.
Similarly, on the Relative Strength Index (RSI), the indicator can be seen in the bullish zone above the 50.0 neutral mark. Using this line as support and bouncing off of it will ensure Chainlink price stays in the bullish zone.
Chainlink MACD and RSI
This would give Chainlink price the push it needs to breach the critical resistance at $7.60 and flip it into support. In doing so, LINK would be able to leverage the momentum and rally to tag the three-month high of $8.20, registering a 13% increase.
LINK/USD 1-day chart
However, if the bullish narrative fails and bears take control of the wheel, Chainlink price loses the immediate support of $6.97, and a decline toward the critical support at $6.77 is possible. Losing this support would invalidate the bullish thesis and also leave LINK vulnerable to a crash of 20%, to $5.90.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bulls need to sweat out phase in the disinflationary process
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies got a cold shower on Thursday over some very strong Producer Price Index numbers. Not only were the recent numbers higher, but the previous numbers were revised upwards as well.
MATIC price gears up for rally despite concerns around Ethereum Virtual Machine scalability
MATIC appears well-positioned for more upside after yielding 17.3% gains for holders over the past week. On-chain metrics reveal two important demand walls at $1.21 and $1.03, as long as MATIC holds above these levels, gains are expected.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: If BTC bear market ends, $43,000 is the next target for bulls
Bitcoin price shows signs of embarking on a bull run, but it needs to fulfill a few conditions. BTC’s CME chart shows unfilled gaps at $35,180, making it one of the bull rally's targets.
Binance CEO says $2.37 billion moved from BUSD to Tether after Paxos-issued stablecoin suffers de-peg
Binance USD, the dollar-pegged stablecoin that was previously issued by Paxos has suffered a de-peg. BUSD’s market capitalization declined as traders pulled capital from the token and moved it to Tether USDT.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets bullish no more?
Bitcoin price is trying its best to break free from the macro bearish regime, and the 2023 rally is a testament to this. Although the 48% upswing has slowed, it is still too early to say whether this is just a minor pullback or a resumption of the longer-term bear trend.