- Chainlink technical picture worsened after a move below daily 100 EMA.
- LINK's exchange supplies remain low, meaning that holders are in no hurry to sell coins.
Chainlink (LINK) extended the decline and touched $11.22, the lowest level since November 26. Despite the sell-off, LINK is still the seventh-largest digital asset with a current market capitalization of $4.7 billion. The coin has lost over 7% in the recent 24 hours and 12% on a week-to-week basis.
A move below daily 100 EMA bodes ill for the bulls
LINK recovery from $10.55 (November 26) pushed the price above $15, however, the upside momentum was not sustained as the coin resumed the decline and broke below the daily 50 EMA and 100 EMA . The price reached important support of $11.30 created by an upward trendline. A sustainable move below this area will increase the downside pressure and bring back psychological $10, followed by daily 200 EMA at $9.8, into focus.
LINK's daily chart
The short-term technical picture reflects increased bearish pressure. However, the on-chain metrics give bulls a glimpse of hope.
LINK holders are in no hurry to sell
Chainlink supply on the cryptocurrency exchanges stays close to the all-time low levels of 7.24%, meaning that the market is still in the accumulation phase. Traders usually start moving their coins to the exchange wallets before the dump; meanwhile, the low or decreasing exchange supplies mean that the selling pressure is receding.
LINK supply on top cryptocurrency exchanges as a percentage of the total supply has been melting down since the beginning of September. The metric has created a substantial divergence with the price, signalling that the coin is well-positioned for a rebound.
LINK supply on the cryptocurrency exchanges
Moreover, IntoTheBlock's "In/Out of the Money Around Price" model shows that LINK sits on top of a significant support area. Over 8,700 addresses previously purchased over 36 million LINK tokens between $11.67 and $12.03, meaning that this barrier can slow down the bears and trigger a recovery towards the local resistance of $12.40, as 5,600 addresses bought over 11 million LINK tokens around that level.
LINK In/Out of the Money Around Price
However, an even stronger barrier comes on the approach to $13. Once it is cleared, the bulls won't face any stiff resistance until $18.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin tumbles as altcoins present the best buy-the-dip opportunities
The market is a sea of red following Bitcoin’s recent slide to $18,000. Altcoins across the board dived in tandem with BTC, but on-chain metrics suggest that this is the best time to buy the dip and capitalize on their potential recovery.
Chainlink price remains bullish from on-chain perspective despite ongoing correction
Chainlink (LINK) extended the decline and touched $11.22, the lowest level since November 26. Despite the sell-off, LINK is still the seventh-largest digital asset with a current market capitalization of $4.7 billion.
France wants to track down every cryptocurrency transaction, inadvertently boosting Monero's utility
French authorities developed strict KYC (Know Your Customer) measures for the cryptocurrency market. The French Ministry of Economy and Finance will officially present the new rules by the end of the week, Simon Polrot, President of Paris-based crypto association ADAN, said in an interview with The Block.
XLM downward momentum weakening, as bulls prepare to regain control
Stellar bulls are nursing wounds after a massive battering from the sellers over the last 24 hours. The cross-border token has extended the bearish leg under $0.15 and is currently trading at $0.146. Sellers appear to be engulfed by exhaustion amid improving technicals.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC teetering on the verge of an abyss after conquering a new all-time high
Bitcoin lived through a momentous week. The pioneer digital currency hit the new all-time high at $19,915 and stopped within a whisker of a crucial $20,000.