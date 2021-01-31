Chainlink Price Prediction: Bullish outlook remains intact with first target at $25

- Chainlink follows an ascending trend line since early January.
- $25 aligns as interim resistance before LINK can test record highs.
- Key support is located at $20 if price breaks below trend line.
Chainlink notched a new record high at $25.84 on Monday and staged a deep technical correction all the way down to $20. However, buyers didn't have a difficult time retaking control of the price mid-week and LINK was last seen trading near $23.
Ascending trend line continues to limit losses
LINK trades above the three-week-old ascending trend line, which was last tested during the pullback earlier in the week. As long as this line remains intact, Chainlink could try to renew its all-time high above $26. However, $25 area, where LINK closed following Monday's upsurge, is likely to act as a near-term hurdle.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the same chart stays near 60, suggesting that buyers don't yet need to worry about LINK becoming technically overbought.
On the downside, the ascending trend line forms the initial support at $22. Moreover, IntoTheBlock's In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) model confirms this level as significant support with investors having purchased more than 12 million LINK there.
If sellers manage to drag the price below $22, Chainlink could extend its slide toward $20 psychological level, at which this week's selloff ended.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
