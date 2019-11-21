Central bank digital currency being weighed up by the US Federal Reserve

The US central bank is now exploring the possibility of issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, replied to US representatives when questioned on any to launch a digital currency.

He notes that at present it is not developing a CBDC, however, it has explored and continues to study the feasibility of such a project.

Powell further explained that the Federal Reserve is researching as well as experimenting to gain a more clear understanding of such projects. Noting that the experiments been conducted are very small, but they would assist in understanding the issues faced by central bank digital currencies, as well as the risks that come with them.