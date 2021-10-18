Bears, however, should be cautious. Significant momentum remains across the broader cryptocurrency market, and Cardano could easily catch up with its peers and regain a bullish foothold. Moreover, because the price action has been so directionless, it is equally probable that Cardano price will rally higher. From the present position, a close at $2.39 would be sufficient to see Cardano begin another drive towards its prior all-time highs .

If sellers can push Cardano price to a close below the bearish pennant, then a push towards the 161.8% Fibonacci retracement at $1.80 is very likely. However, it is entirely possible that $1.80 may get run over and move down to the $1.70 value area instead. Additionally, the volume profile thins out considerably between $2.02 and $1.80.

Cardano price shows extremely bearish conditions and a setup that is ripe for a sell-off. Cardano is trading below the Tenkan-Sen, Kijun-Sen, Senkou Span A, and Senkou Span B. Cardano is also trading below the bearish pennant and could initiate the first close below that pennant since its formation.

Cardano price has been a source of frustration for bulls and bears. Multiple setups and positions for bearish and bullish breakouts have been rejected, with the ultimate result being continued constriction in price action. Currently, the price action leans bearish, and it could trigger a fast test to some previous lows.

