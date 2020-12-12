- ADA/USD’s path of least resistance appears north.
- Bull pennant breakout spotted on 15-minutes chart.
- Bullish crossover adds credence to the move higher.
Cardano (ADA/USD) is looking to extend the early spike following a brief consolidative stint over the last hours.
The bulls are gearing up for the next leg higher amid a bull pennant formation confirmed on the 15-minutes chart.
ADA/USD: 15-minutes chart
The pattern validation calls for a test of the $0.1500 level. As of writing, the token battles the 21-simple moving average (SMA) located at $0.1460.
The upward-sloping 100-SMA moved above the horizontal 200-SMA, displaying a bullish crossover, which adds credence to the break higher.
Also backing the case for the additional upside, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) points north while above the midline.
To the downside, immediate support awaits at the 50-SMA of $0.1445.
A sharp drop towards the $0.1418 region (100/200-SMA) cannot be ruled out if the bulls fail to defend the 50-SMA support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
