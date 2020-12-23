- Cardano price remains contained inside an ascending triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart.
- An important indicator is on the verge of presenting a buy signal for Cardano.
Cardano has lost the 12-hour chart uptrend and it’s struggling to defend a critical support level at $0.144. Although bears are in control of the short-term, bulls still have a chance to comeback if they can hold.
Cardano price must defend $0.144 to survive
Cardano is currently trading at $0.147 after a small bounce from the significant support level at $0.144, which is the lower trendline of the ascending triangle on the 12-hour chart. This is a critical point that must be defended.
ADA/USD 12-hour chart
The 50-SMA resistance level at $0.155 is the next hurdle for the bulls. A breakout above that point, turning the moving average into support, will most likely push Cardano price towards the upper boundary of the pattern at $0.173. Additionally, the TD Sequential indicator has formed a red ‘8’ candle which is usually followed by a buy signal, giving even more credence to the bullish outlook.
ADA/USD 12-hour chart
However, if bulls cannot defend the $0.144 support level, bears will remain in control targeting a long-term price of $0.082.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Exchanges to delist XRP in light of SEC's enforcement action against Ripple
The cryptocurrency exchange OSL suspended all XRP trading and payment services citing the SEC's decision to sue Ripple for the illegal securities sale. The Hong Kong-based licensed company announced that decision would become effective immediately and remain in force until further notice.
Ethereum price defends critical support level and prepares for a rebound to $700
Ethereum has been notably weaker than Bitcoin in the past two weeks. However, its on-chain metrics continue strengthening. The Eth2 deposit contract holds close to 2 million ETH now, which represents around 1.75% of the total supply and are worth $1.2 billion at current prices.
Bitcoin price struggles to climb above $24,300 but on-chain metrics remain positive
Bitcoin price has been quite volatile in the past four days after establishing an all-time high at $24,295 on Binance. Despite the volatility, BTC remains trading at $23,600 at the time of writing while many on-chain metrics seem to have turned bullish.
Chainlink Price Analysis: LINK ready for 30% price increase if this support holds
Chainlink topped at $14.56 on December 17 and started the downside correction within the long-term bullish trend. By the time of writing, LINK retreated to $11.86. The coin has lost over 2% on a day-to-day basis and nearly 6% on a weekly basis.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.