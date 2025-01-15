- Cardano price rebounds above $1 on Wednesday as Trump-fueled bullish tailwinds intensified across the crypto markets.
- ADA open interest increased by $90 million in the last 24 hours, suggesting more upside potential ahead.
- ADA price moved above the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP), indicating demand currently outpaces selling pressure.
Cardano (ADA) price edges higher and rebounds above $1 on Wednesday as bullish speculation around Trump’s upcoming inauguration boosts markets after a volatile start to January. Market data shows that speculative demand for ADA outpaces current spot market gains, signalling the potential for more upside. Will ADA price breach $1.20 resistance in the coming trading days?
ADA price tests $1 as Trump’s upcoming inauguration lifts market momentum
Cardano price has been subject to intense volatility in January, mirroring the crypto market’s shaking start to the month.
After reeling under an uncertain macroeconomic landscape over the past week, the momentum flipped positive on Monday as investors switched focus to US President-elect Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration.
Cardano Price Action (ADA/USDT) (Binance)
Since the market rebound began on Monday, ADA’s price has mustered near a 15% surge, moving from a weekly low of $0.87 to hit the $1 mark at the time of writing on Wednesday.
Notably, ADA has been one of the most in-demand altcoins in recent weeks.
Along with the likes of XRP, DOGE and BTC particularly, many investors anticipate that ADA could benefit significantly from the Trump administration.
Speculative traders bet another $90 million on ADA in the last 24 hours
Cardano has seen a surge in market activity following notable developments and speculation surrounding its future. Charles Hoskinson, the project’s founder, has made headlines with comments aligning with the incoming Trump administration and speculation about a potential partnership with the US government for blockchain-based voting solutions.
This narrative has sparked increased interest in ADA, which has outperformed other Trump-linked altcoins like XRP and DOGE, both of which have similarly bullish associations.
This renewed focus on Cardano appears to have driven significant speculative demand. According to data from Coinglass, the daily capital inflows into the ADA perpetual futures market have climbed sharply, underscoring this heightened activity.
ADA/USDT Open Interest vs. Price (source: Coinglass)
The chart above illustrates a notable increase in open interest for ADA. Between Tuesday and Wednesday’s press time, Open Interest rose from $1.07 billion to $1.16 billion.
This $90 million inflow within 24 hours represents a 9% increase in open interest, outpacing ADA’s price gains of 7% during the same period.
This trend is bullish, as it suggests that speculative interest in ADA derivatives is accelerating faster than its spot market price.
This divergence indicates that ADA may still have considerable upside potential in the spot market, especially given the intensifying bullish speculation surrounding Donald Trump’s crypto-friendly policies.
Cardano Price Forecast: Volume spike could trigger $1.20 breakout
After a sharp recovery from the weekly low on Monday, Cardano’s price appears positioned for another leg-up.
From a technical standpoint, ADA price has moved above the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP), a critical indicator that suggests buyer dominance in the market.
With the recent $90 million surge in Open Interest in ADA perpetual futures, bulls could push for a sustained rally toward the $1.20 resistance level.
Cardano Price Forecast | ADA/USDT daily chart
The accompanying spike in trading volume, which has risen sharply to 354 million, further reinforces this bullish narrative.
Historically, such high-volume movements above VWAP signal strong market confidence, which could propel ADA to retest the $1.20 level in the near term.
If momentum continues, a break above $1.20 could open the door for a move toward $1.30, supported by the broader cryptocurrency market's tailwinds.
However, failure to sustain the breakout above VWAP could see ADA retrace toward the $0.99 Donchian Channel midline, where it may find support.
A breakdown below this level would signal waning bullish momentum, potentially driving prices back towards the lower boundary at $0.82.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano: What does $90M Open Interest surge mean for ADA price
Cardano (ADA) price edges higher and rebounds above $1 on Wednesday as bullish speculation around Trump’s upcoming inauguration boosts markets after a volatile start to January.
Trump plans pro-crypto executive order on day one
President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly preparing to sign an executive order supporting cryptocurrency regulations on his first day in office, according to the Washington Post.
Donald Trump’s World Liberty Financial crypto holdings loss over $4.8 million
Donald Trump-backed DeFi platform World Liberty Financial (WFLI) faces a $4.84 million loss in its crypto holdings due to the recent market correction, according to Lookonchain data.
Confident XRP fuels crypto optimism
The cryptocurrency market has gained 3% in the last 24 hours to reach the $3.40 trillion level, which has been the centre of the range for the last four weeks. This was a key resistance level at the end of December.
Bitcoin: Room for a recovery or continuation of the pullback?
Bitcoin’s price slightly recovers and trades around $94,700 on Friday after declining nearly 6% earlier this week. US Bitcoin spot Exchange Traded Funds data shows signs of mild recovery, with a total net inflow of $462.2 million until Thursday.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.