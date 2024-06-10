- Cardano whale transactions hit a 12-month peak last week as large wallet holders continued to shed ADA at a loss.
- ADA holders have realized nearly $40 million in losses in June.
- ADA wallets holding between 100,000 to 1 million and 10 million to 100 million tokens accumulated the altcoin.
Cardano (ADA) whales distributed their holdings at a loss consistently throughout June. On-chain data from Santiment shows that two segments of whales have accumulated the altcoin while others realized losses on ADA.
Between June 1 and 10, ADA holders realized nearly $40 million in losses. The Ethereum competitor is likely headed towards capitulation.
Cardano whales distribute holdings, realize losses
Data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment shows that ADA whale transactions in two segments, valued at $100,000 and higher and $1 million and higher hit a 12-month peak last week.
When combined with the Network Realized Profit/Loss (NRPL) metric, this shows whales likely realized losses on their holdings. The metric identifies the net profit/loss of all ADA tokens moved on a given day. ADA holders realized nearly $40 million in losses between June 1 and 10, this could be a sign of capitulation among traders.
Capitulation occurs during a phase of panic selling amidst price decline. It is typically followed by a resurgence in the asset’s price.
Cardano whale transactions (>$100,000 and >$1 million), NRPL
Additionally, important changes occurred in Cardano’s supply distribution, as witnessed by Santiment. The cohort of whales holding between 100 million and 1 billion ADA tokens dramatically added to their holdings as 340 million Cardano was accumulated between May 29 and 30. This cohort of whales has since consistently shed their holdings, as seen in the Santiment chart below.
Another key segment, holding between 10 million and 100 million ADA, shed 290 million Cardano tokens overnight between May 29 and 30. This segment has added 20 million ADA tokens to their wallets in June.
Large wallet investors holding between 100,000 and 1 million ADA have scooped up 10 million tokens in June.
Whale supply distribution paints a bullish picture for Cardano, as while the segment holding the largest volume of ADA distributed, two other segments accumulated the altcoin, likely buying the dip.
Cardano supply distribution
At the time of writing, ADA gains 0.65% on Monday, up to $0.4461 on Binance. The Ethereum competitor’s price is nearly unchanged in the past seven days. On-chain metrics signal that a rally is likely in Cardano.
