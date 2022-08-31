Bears remain more powerful than bulls as most of the coins are in the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by almost 2% over the last day.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) could not keep yesterday's rise. Currently, one should pay close attention to the $19,500 mark.

If the candle closes near it, there are chances to see a sharp decline to $19,000 soon.

ETH/USD

Unlike Bitcoin (BTC), the rate of Ethereum (ETH) has increased by 0.53%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) has bounced off the recently created mirror level at $1,511. Until the price is above it, buyers have chances for local growth. However, if sellers' pressure continues, the fall may lead to the test of the $1,400 zone shortly.

Ethereum is trading at $1,517 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP has followed the drop of other coins, going down by 1.16%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

From the technical point of view, XRP is trading similar to Bitcoin (BTC), and the rate is approaching the recently tested support level at $0.32136. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, a decrease may continue to the $0.31 mark until the end of the week.

XRP is trading at $0.3233 at press time.