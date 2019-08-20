The high of the session is still 10,953.00 on the daily chart

Markets made a push past the 10,775.00 intraday resistance

BTC/USD makes a late push for the key daily resistance levels

BTC/USD just punched higher after a key intraday resitance level was broken with some heavy volume.

The next target on the upside is now 10,850.00. With the session high at 10,953.00.

The RSI indicator broke through a trendline and moved into oversold territory as the moved really kicked in as in the last hour 383 thousand contracts traded accorfing to Coinbase volume statsistics.