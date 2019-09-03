BTC/USD jumps toward $11,000 as Bitcoin ETF by SolidX, VanEck set to launch to institutions

A Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) is finally here – albeit in a limited fashion. VanEck and SolidX – which have received several delays to their Bitcoin ETF requests – will use an exemption to launch a limited version of such instruments to institutional investors.

The firms will use an exemption that allows selling to certain institutional investors. The Wall Street Journal has broken the story and says that Bitcoin ETFs will be available from September 5.

BTC/USD has responded positively to the news, extending its gain. The granddaddy of cryptocurrencies is now trading at $10,700 after having topped $10,000 on Monday.