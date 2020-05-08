BTC/USD: Bitcoin is hovering below $10,000; is it the last chance to buy cheap before the rally?

- Cryptocurrency enthusiasts urge investors to buy Bitcoin now, before it's too late.
- BTC/USD needs to move above $10,150 to set the bullish ball rolling.
The first digital asset resumed the growth on Friday and attempted to settle above $10,000. While the move was not sustained, the coin continues moving with the short-term bullish bias. BTC/USD has gained over 7% on a day-to-day basis, while its market capitalization reached $182 billion.
Don’t miss the chance
The billionaire and a long-standing Bitcoin supporter Mike Novorgatz says that Bitcoin’s rally is just about to begin. He urged investors and traders to hurry up and jump in the bullish train before it is gone.
The founder of cryptocurrency bank, Galaxy Digital, believes that Bitcoin will extend the upside and set a new record in 2020.
Exciting day for $btc. I want to point out that we aren’t even at the years highs. This rally is just starting. Don’t miss the bus. @novogratz
He also added that he was not going to sell his BTC at $12,000 due to the upcoming wave of cryptocurrency mass adoption and the improvement of technical factors.
Earlier, Novogratz said that massive economic stimulus provided by major governments were increasing Bitcoin’s attractiveness for investors in the long run. In a sarcastic tweet, he said that now money literally grew on trees.
BTC/USD: Technical picture
The next strong resistance is created by $10,000-$10,150. This psychological area is reinforced by 50% Fibo retracement for the downside move from July 2019 high to December 2019 low. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $10,511, which is the highest level of 2020.
On the downside, the first important resistance is created by $9,300 (the highest level of the previous week and 38.2% Fibo retracement for the above-said move).
BTC/USD weekly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
