- BTC strategist Pierre Rochard shared his views on the supply of Ethereum.
- He said that auditing the supply is risky for the network users.
- Rochard believes Ethereum can’t complete with Bitcoin to be a store of value.
In a recent episode of “Pomp Podcast” hosted by Anthony Pompliano, Pierre Rochard, a Bitcoin strategist at Kraken, discussed the controversy surrounding Ethereum supply. He said that the difficulty associated with auditing the supply carries a big risk for the network users.
It introduces a vulnerability whereby your ETH could get diluted, and you’re really in the dark as to whether you’re buying ETH. Are you actually receiving legit ETH or is this fractional reserve ETH that was kind of created out of thin air?
A few days back, Rochard had started the debate over ETH’s supply. He then paid Mark-Andre Dumas, senior integration specialist at MakerDAO, to come up with code to calculate it. However, the answer that the code produced has led to additional confusion. The debate continues to rage over what Ethereum’s total supply is and/or if it even matters.
Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum hands out rewards in many ways that aren't included in the final blockchain. Therefore, it's difficult to audit its total supply and third-party data sites end up with different numbers. According to Rochard, this dependence on third-party sites is another problem.
It’s about decentralization. If we’re going to trust centralized third parties, we might as well go back to the Federal Reserve.
Rochard said that he disagrees with the narrative that Ethereum can complete with Bitcoin as a store of value. He further added that if “something bad” were to happen to ETH, it would impact other coins like Bitcoin as well.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD bulls relentless push or gains above $12,000
Bitcoin recovered significantly over on Thursday after resting the support at $11,100 levels earlier in the week. Initially, there was a struggle in the range between $11,500 and $11,600.
XRP/USD on the verge of a triangle breakout, is $0.32 within reach?
Ripple price has been narrowing within a falling triangle pattern for two weeks now. The retreat followed an impressive price action that has seen XRP rally from July lows at $0.1740.
Ethereum Classic Price Analysis: ETC/USD bulls fail near the $7-level
ETC/USD faced bearish correction following two straight bullish sessions. The price dropped from $6.925 to $6.889. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) shows sustained bearish ...
Cardano Market Update: Bulls stay in control as staked ADA count crosses ten billion
With over ten billion ADA being staked and more than 920 active staking pools, Cardano appears to have reached a new milestone. After the recent Shelley upgrade, users have been able to stake their ADA ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hit the pause button before a decisive breakthrough
Bitcoin lived through a wild roller-coaster move during the previous weekend. The coin hit the new 2020 high above $12,000 and crashed to $10,500 in a matter of hours.