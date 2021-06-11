BTCUSD bears seem to remain on a battleground against bulls, with regular shifts in dynamics structuring an interesting pattern.
The pair looks set for more upside should one follow its last leg from the 31k barrier. However, judging from the triangular structure that is reinforced by price action over the short-to-medium term, the market could tumble.
Usually, triangles are an indication of trend continuation opposite to the last leg of the pattern. This suggests that once the triangle completes, a medium-term relapse. However, a sudden twist above the previous corrective leg of the side of the market could pose a setback for bears.
BTC/USD barrier triangle set to complete
In my main scenario, a bearish impulse is expected to keep buyers on their toes until prices perk up again. The 5-wave move is part of an extended wave (C) of an (A)(B)(C) expanding flat in wave ④.
With waves 123 and likely 4 having been completed, the final wave 5 is expected to finalise the irregular flat variation.
Typically, when triangles are seen in waves 4, the price range between the opening sides of the triangle makes a good indicator for a target for wave 5 when placed at the breakout point. This could bring us down to ~$19K, should we get past the ~23K and ~21K supports; the 2.618% extension of waves (A)(B), and 34% retracement of the running wave III (as projected by using the 66% correction in wave ②), respectively.
What Signs Should You Look For?
The main scenario could get invalidated once the 39500 gives in to bullish pressure as wave ⓔ of a triangle can never move past wave ⓒ.
In such a case, the likelihood of more upside will increase, and we may see two alternatives coming into play should we get no fresh low.
One – wave (C) ended at the local low of 29500, and we can see bulls re-accumulating to fresh highs; Two – wave 4 is incomplete and likely to turn into a wxy complex correction.
New Low Failure Opens More to Further Downside
In my alternative scenario, we can expect a fresh low and a deeper drop than 19k as part of a simple zigzag in wave ④. The dip could get us to ~16K as this is the 78.6% extension between wave (A) and a projected wave (B) at ~44K
However, there are more than one scenarios this could take place. We could expect wave (A) to either end in a 5-wave move or that it has already ended, which is the higher probability alternative scenario.
In the former case, we can follow a similar approach to the main scenario. But we can expect a marginal decline if the triangle pattern plays out as bulls will be more inclined to correct in wave (B) relatively fast and end the longer-term zigzag correction in wave (C) lower down.
In the latter case, we can expect the bullish leg off the 31K lows to continue in a 5-wave impulse move and end with another 5-wave move higher up as a complex zigzag in wave Y of (B). Should we see a break above the 39500, then the run to 44K could be an easy one as it forms a nice cluster between the 100% extension of waves wx and the 50% retracement of wave (A).
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
SafeMoon looks to climb 20%
SafeMoon price shows a resurgence of bulls that have kept it from heading lower. Instead, SAFEMOON has ricocheted off the support level and might continue to rise if the buyers persist.
Ethereum price prepares for a bullish weekend, targeting $3,000
Ethereum price seems prime to revisit $3,000. Although ETH faces resistance at $2,300, the upswing seems imminent. A downswing below $2,000 could invalidate the bullish thesis.
VeChain forms potential bottom, eyes 30% upswing
VeChain price retraces to a stable demand level as investors book profits after a minor upswing. VET will face an uphill battle with multiple swing highs to take out. Therefore, investors can expect this rally to be a slow run-up.
Bitcoin goes through range of emotions, from legal tender to Chinese miners exodus
Bitcoin price rallied wildly on the news of it becoming legal tender in El Salvador, but China’s clampdown on miners was equally palpable. BTC seems to be taking a breather before its uptrend resumes.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.