$Bitcoin (BTC) fell to a 2-year low on Monday after hitting $15500 in what resembles a wave b of a regular flat pattern. Running or expanding, a slight upside might be due in the short term unless the correction is unfinished. Some short and medium-term levels and my expectations are ready to watch in the video!

$Ethereum (ETH) managed to stay afloat without sliding to a fresh low, but it did go deep enough to complete a regular flat instead. Its short-term pattern is not completely identical to the BTC one. In fact, being in a regular flat increases the chances of recapturing $1350. Want to know more about what I expect? Watch now!