Brian Brooks resigns as Binance US CEO citing differences in strategic direction

- The CEO American arm of leading crypto exchange Binance Brian Brooks has stepped down from his role.
- Brooks stated that due to differences in strategic direction, he has chosen to resign as CEO.
- Binance continues to face regulatory hurdles but founder Changpeng Zhao remains confident about the future of the exchange.
Binance.US CEO Brian Brooks recently announced that he has resigned from his position at the cryptocurrency exchange less than six months on the job.
Binance continues to face challenges
The chief executive officer of the American arm of the leading crypto exchange Binance, Brian Brooks revealed that he resigned from his role just three months after taking on the position.
Brooks declared that he would be leaving over Twitter, stating that the reason behind the decision was due to differences in strategic direction, and he further wishes the crypto exchange continues to see success.
The founder of Binance, Changpeng Zhao verified Brooks’s resignation on social media, adding that he remains “confident in Binance.US’s business.”
The hiring of Brooks as the CEO of Binance.US was seen as a win for the company, as he was previously the acting head of the Ofice of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) under the Trump administration.
The OCC was able to put forward guidance to clarify that banks could provide crypto custody services and use stablecoins for facilitating transactions under Brooks’s watch.
Brooks’s departure from the crypto exchange follows a series of regulatory scrutiny that has rattled the company. Several countries have issued warnings or even banned Binance from operating.
In response to the regulatory scrutiny, Zhao announced that the firm is looking to get licensed wherever possible and that the exchange aims to become a regulated financial entity.
Binance Coin price may have reached local top
Binance Coin price has sliced above the symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily chart on July 28 hinting at a potential rally. However, BNB is currently losing steam as a key technical indicator suggests that the exchange token may have recorded its local top.
The Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) has flashed second consecutive MRI top, signaling that Binance Coin price could see a trend reversal.
The first line of defense for BNB is at the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $328, and the second support level is at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $320.
BNB/USDT daily chart
Should selling pressure increase, Binance Coin price could find further support at the 50-day SMA at $308, before dropping to the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $302 should the bears take control.
On the other hand, if Binance Coin price manages to close above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $343, a reversal of fortune could be in the offing. The next upside target for BNB is at the 100-day SMA at $374 should the buyers step in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price poised to retrace after DOGE reaches crucial resistance
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Dogecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where DOGE could be heading next after it hit the forecasted target.
Shiba Inu price kick-starts its 55% upswing, more gains on the horizon
Shiba Inu price has witnessed a massive expansion after consolidating for roughly two weeks. Although this rally was exponential, it has more room to ...
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA might be due for 10% correction
Cardano price is currently experiencing a tussle between the bulls and bears as it enters a crucial supply zone. Therefore, investors can expect a minor pullback before the bulls make a comeback.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple bulls run on fumes, 10% retracement on the horizon
XRP price has shattered the long-standing resistance barrier and retested the subsequent ceiling. Since Ripple failed to flip the second level, it is likely that rejection is in progress, and a pullback will ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.