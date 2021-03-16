Last Saturday the popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC/USD) scored a historic high of $60,000. It has nearly doubled its price in 2021, while the Beeple NFT sale extended its focus towards the cryptocurrency, as well as numerous institutional investments. Prices then retraced approximately back 2.9% falling to the $58,000 level while incorporating news that India may introduce a bill that blocking cryptos and providing owners of the popular digital assets up to six months to convert them.

The law, consider to be one of the world's most stringent orders towards cryptocurrencies and may criminalize everything from ownership, issuance, and mining to exchanging and selling cryptocurrencies assets.

India is not the first country to take work against Bitcoin. Comparable limitations or restrictions are applied in countries like Pakistan, China, Bolivia, Russia, and Morocco.

There are fears that the popular Bitcoin's decentralized method will create more complicated problems for central banks to build their private central bank digital currencies, as well as concerns that cryptos could be used to fund illegal actions. CBDCs are an encouraging mechanism that will enable central banks to have real-time data regarding their economies, allowing the facility to monitor money progress, spending and savings data, and what areas are experiencing problems or performing properly.

A Central bank could be more knowledgeable on monetary policy when provided with that data, while the administration could forecast any future stimulus adjustments.

Now moving forward and ban Bitcoin could be legislatively hard for the U.S. administration, but even if they could force the ban, it would be the harder part of the process. Unless the government would exercise severe restriction over the internet, people could download Bitcoin wallet software, operate a connection, and complete transactions. That could make the currency out of the area of general adoption, but could also improve its request for the same reason.

