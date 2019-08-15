Breaking News: BTC/USD breaks below $10,000 for the first time since 31st July

BTC/USD has fallen to $9,975 in the early hours of Thursday.

Bulls are trying to bring the price back inside the $10,000-zone

Following three straight bearish days, the price of BTC/USD has gone below $10,000 for the first time since 31st July. The price dropped down to $9,875 before the bulls stepped back in and pushed it up to $9,975. Currently, the bulls and bears are engaged in a furious tug-of-war to put the price inside the $10,000-zone. BTC/USD went down from $10,005 to $9,875 within 10 mins.

BTC/USD hourly chart

The bulls will want to go back inside the $10,000 zone and break past resistance at $10,050 to stall further downward momentum. The price is trending below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves.

