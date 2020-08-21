ETH/USD just slipped below $400 briefly.

Ethereum price has been weaker in the past few days losing $400 twice, however, bulls have been able to recover.

Ethereum just dropped below $400 again but only for a few seconds. It is now trading at $402 again but it's unclear if this bounce is just a pause before the real breakout below $400.

ETH/USD daily chart

Even though $400 is a significant support level, bulls still have the $362.88 level as the last low of the daily uptrend. Anything above this level should be considered a higher low and a continuation of the daily uptrend.