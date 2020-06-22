BTC/USD has broken above the $9,700 psychological level. The bulls have taken charge this Monday as the price shot up from $9,286.54.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart

BTC/USD bulls have remained dominant for six straight sessions to shoot the price of BTC/USD up from $9,286.54 to $9,715, so far this Monday. The SMA 20 is looking to crossover the SMA 50 to chart the bullish cross pattern. The RSI, however, has dipped into the overbought zone, indicating that the price is currently overvalued. The bulls will need to conquer resistance levels at $9,745 and $9,780 to take over the $9,800 psychological value next.