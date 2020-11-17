Breaking: Bitcoin breaks above $17,000 first time since January 2018; now the sky is the limit

- Bitcoin smashes another important resistance area.
- The on-chain metrics imply that the upside is the path of least resistance.
The pioneer cryptocurrency just took out another significant barrier on the way to a new all-time high. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $16,988 after hitting $17.081. While the cryptocurrency experts believe that the short-term downside correction is unavoidable, the long-term perspectives remain bullish.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
No roadblocks ahead
Now that Bitcoin's price surpassed $17,000, little can stop it on the way to the new highs. Based on IntoTheBlock's "In/Out of the Money Around Price" model, BTC sits above an important support area. The IOMAP cohorts show that nearly 900,000 addresses had previously purchased about 500,000 BTC between $16,500 and $16,000, followed by another stiff resistance.
BTC In/Out of the Money Around Price
Such a significant supply wall can absorb the selling pressure and create strong bullish momentum to send the price to new highs. Considering that there are no considerable resistance areas above the current price, BTC may skyrocket if the buying pressure piles.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
