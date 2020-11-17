Breaking: Bitcoin breaks above $17,000 first time since January 2018; now the sky is the limit

Bitcoin smashes another important resistance area.

The on-chain metrics imply that the upside is the path of least resistance.

The pioneer cryptocurrency just took out another significant barrier on the way to a new all-time high. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $16,988 after hitting $17.081. While the cryptocurrency experts believe that the short-term downside correction is unavoidable, the long-term perspectives remain bullish.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart

No roadblocks ahead

Now that Bitcoin's price surpassed $17,000, little can stop it on the way to the new highs. Based on IntoTheBlock's "In/Out of the Money Around Price" model, BTC sits above an important support area. The IOMAP cohorts show that nearly 900,000 addresses had previously purchased about 500,000 BTC between $16,500 and $16,000, followed by another stiff resistance.

BTC In/Out of the Money Around Price

Such a significant supply wall can absorb the selling pressure and create strong bullish momentum to send the price to new highs. Considering that there are no considerable resistance areas above the current price, BTC may skyrocket if the buying pressure piles.



