Breaking: Elon Musk, Binance, Coinbase Twitter accounts hacked posting scam links, $35,000 stolen already

The most popular cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, got its Twitter account hacked, in fact, Changpeng Zhao, the CEO also got hacked. Similarly, Coinbase and many others seem to have been hacked by the same hacker or group of hackers.

They are all posting a link to the same website named 'cryptoforhealth' stating that they have partnered with that platform and are giving back 5000 BTC to the community. Of course, many people are falling for the scam as it is from official accounts all around Twitter. The list now includes:

Binance

Coinbase

Cz_Binance

Gemini

Kucoin

Crypto_Bitlord

Coindesk

Justinsuntron

Elon Musk just got hacked as well, posting similar scam messages.

We still don't know what happened exactly as it is quite weird that so many prominent crypto accounts got hacked at the same time and trying to pull off the same scam.