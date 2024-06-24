However, if BNB's daily candlestick closes above $635.4 and establishes a higher high on the daily timeframe, it may signal a shift in market dynamics that favors bullish sentiment. Such a change could nullify the bearish outlook, leading to an additional 10% rally in the BNB’s price to retest its previous resistance at $698.9.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicators on the daily chart support this bearish thesis , as both are below their respective mean levels of 50 and zero. This suggests continued momentum favoring bears, potentially leading to a further decline in the BNB’s price.

If this trendline holds as pullback resistance and the BNB daily candlestick closes below the $560 low from May 15, Binance Coin price could crash 11% to retest its previous support at the March 19 low of $495.4.

Binance Coin (BNB) price broke below the ascending trendline support on Sunday, signaling a bearish move. Currently, BNB finds support around the $560 level, matching the May 15 daily low. This price action suggests that BNB could experience an 11% decline in the coming days.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.