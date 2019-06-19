Block.one paid $30 million for Voice.com domain

The company bought a domain for the new social network Voice from MicroStrategy.

EOS/USD is range-bound under $7.00 handle.

Block.one, the company behind the EOS project bought a domain for the new social network Voice from MicroStrategy for $30 million. The information is disclosed in the document on the website of the US Exchanges and Securities Commission (SEC).

In particular, it says that the domain voice.com domain registered in the GoDaddy registry was transferred to Block.one on May 30, 2019.

According to MicroStrategy officials, such domain name can help the company to achieve instant brand awareness, grow a business, and create value.

Block.one announced the launch of the social network earlier this month. According to the head of Block.one, Brendan Bloomer, the company spent $ 150 million to develop the social network on the EOS blockchain. Currently the platform operates in beta version.

Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal, Chinese mining giant Bitmain and head of the cryptocurrency merchant bank Mike Novogratz are among the most prominent investors of the network.

It is worth noting that the platform will require mandatory identity verification. However, Voice promises to pay users for going through the verification procedure.

Meanwhile, EOS/USD is changing hands at $6.8, having lost nearly 1% in recent 24 hours. The upside is capped by psychological resistance of $7.20 followed by the recent high of $8.20. On the downside, the coin is supported by psychological $6.00 strengthened by SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) on a daily chart.

EOS/USD, 1-day chart