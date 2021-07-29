An order by the New Jersey Bureau of Securities has already been delayed once.
Crypto lender BlockFi has been given at least another month before a block on the creation of all new BlockFi Interest Accounts (BIAs) ordered by the New Jersey Bureau of Securities (NJ BOS) takes effect.
BlockFi tweeted on Wednesday that the postponement followed ongoing talks between BlockFi and NJ BOS “to provide more details about the BIA.”
NJ BOS’s order was originally set to go into effect on July 22, and then was delayed until July 29.
BlockFi is facing similar scrutiny of its interest-bearing crypto accounts from Texas and Alabama. In its tweet, BlockFi said it is in “active dialogue with multiple regulators” regarding its BIAs.
NJ BOS has argued that the BlockFi Interest Accounts amount to unregistered securities, while BlockFi has said that they are not.
“We firmly believe that the BIA is lawful and appropriate for crypto market participants, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to fight for consumers rights to earn interest on their crypto assets,” BlockFi wrote in its in tweet on Wednesday.
BlockFi had no additional comment on the matter, while the NJ BOS could not be immediately reached.
BlockFi has maintained that the New Jersey order does not affect existing BlockFi customers, nor any of its other products, a claim the NJ BOS order appears to support.
Less clear, though, is the extent to which this could impact new BlockFi customers, and whether the order’s impact could spread beyond New Jersey.
NJ BOS has said BlockFi holds $14.7 billion in assets through its BIA product, although how much of that is held by New Jersey consumers is unclear.
The New Jersey-based company has indicated it plans to go public within the next 12 to 18 months.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon looks to double in market value
MATIC price is currently grappling with a crucial resistance level, a breakdown of which could send it flying to a demand barrier that could trigger a reversal in the short-term downtrend. A 100% upswing to $1.727 is on the cards for Polygon.
New crypto tax measures will raise $28 billion to fund Senate bipartisan infrastructure deal
Cryptocurrency investors in the United States would be exposed to stricter rules as the Senate aims to collect more taxes. Digital asset businesses would be required to report crypto transactions of over $10,000.
SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON contemplates 34% gains
SafeMoon price dropped roughly 20% between July 19 and July 20, slicing through the range low at $0.00000273. Despite the crash, the recent double bottom formation suggests an upswing is likely.
ProFund launches first Bitcoin mutual fund amid SEC delays on BTC ETF decisions
A mutual fund company has launched the first Bitcoin Strategy mutual fund. This move comes at a time when the US SEC has delayed multiple decisions on Bitcoin ETFs. ProFund aims to allow individual investors to gain ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.