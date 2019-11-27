Blockchain is one of the most promising technologies of the future and perhaps the most important invention since the Internet was discovered, as it is based on the two pillars of the fourth industrial revolution, which is communication and connectivity.
Blockchain technology has been well known for its use in cryptocurrencies, but it is expected to be implemented in the coming decades in most of the sectors, activities and industries as well as in everyday life, around the world.
The technology offered by blockchain has never been the case in the past. Its use will not only allow the creation of new instruments for financial services but also will reform and redefine government, legal services, accounting, insurance, supply chains and energy distribution.
The remarkable matter is that Blockchain technology, as it preserves central management in one overall system, will drive us to review the notion of citizenship, will revise the way of handling people and goods, and will challenge the way governments manage the economy and policymaking since it allows the transfer of power.
Blockchain can help control over a transaction effectively, where the controller instead of sending requests for information to a bank or other type of organisation, simply verify transactions in a Blockchain book.
Thanks to the trading capabilities offered by blockchain technology, transaction costs can be dramatically reduced coordinating by effectively the relevant assets, thereby helping businesses and countries to grow. By using the blockchain as a mechanism for the exchange of value and as a mechanism for creating millions of transactions, even small companies would work better and even compete with world players.
Blockchain technology can support environmental sustainability as it could reduce unnecessary freight traffic around the world and thereby help decrease environmental damage. Also, Blockchain technology has a great potential for trading carbon emissions, water distribution management and tracking materials.
Blockchain technology is most likely to dominate the next few decades not only for the reasons mentioned above but also because it will be the key pillar in improving transparency and efficiency. Therefore, it will contribute to the implementation of the global compliance standards and the anti-money laundering and combating terrorism.
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. The Article/Information available on this website is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as investment advice or any other research recommendation. Nothing contained on this Article/ Information in this website constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by LegacyFX and A.N. ALLNEW INVESTMENTS LIMITED in Cyprus or any affiliate Company, XE PRIME VENTURES LTD in Cayman Islands, AN All New Investments BY LLC in Belarus and AN All New Investments (VA) Ltd in Vanuatu to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. LegacyFX and A.N. ALLNEW INVESTMENTS LIMITED in Cyprus or any affiliate Company, XE PRIME VENTURES LTD in Cayman Islands, AN All New Investments BY LLC in Belarus and AN All New Investments (VA) Ltd in Vanuatu are not liable for any possible claim for damages arising from any decision you make based on information or other Content made available to you through the website, but investors themselves assume the sole responsibility of evaluating the merits and risks associated with the use of any information or other Article/ Information on the website before making any decisions based on such information or other Article.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin (BTC) breaks below $7,000, slows down on approach to $6,900
Bitcoin has broken free from its narrow range and touched the intraday low of $6,890. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $6,942, down over 3% since the beginning of the day.
NEO Price Analysis: NEO settles in a range with downside bias
NEO, the 18th largest cryptocurrency with the current market value of $655 million, created a recovery high at $9.61 on November 25. Since that time, the coin has been sliding, moving within the downward-looking trend.
Cardano (ADA) Haskell Cardano 1.0 makes way to the relays
Cardano network has for some time now been undergoing innovation in a bid to increase utility. According to an announcement by IOHK’s Charles Hoskinson, the development community’s efforts continue to yield the expected results.
Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis: LTC/USD retreats from $47.00, vulnerable to losses
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.9 billion, has retreated below $47.00 level to trade at $46.00 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: the quiet week ends in bloody carnage
Let's face it. Bitcoin (BTC) is aiming to finish the third consecutive week with losses. The first digital peaked at $13,868 at the end of June and has been losing ground ever since.