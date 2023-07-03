BlackRock chooses Coinbase for SSA despite the SEC's negative bias against the US-based exchange

- BlackRock has chosen Coinbase for surveillance sharing agreement in its Bitcoin ETF filing to put out SEC concerns about market manipulation.
- The move is concerning, considering the US-based exchange faces legal charges from the financial regulator over violating securities laws.
- Pro-Ripple attorney John Deaton has caught the controversy with rhetoric that institutional finance stands with the exchange.
BlackRock has chosen Coinbase exchange for its Surveillance Sharing Agreement (SSA) in its spot Bitcoin ETF filing. The inclusion was done by Nasdaq on behalf of the exchange in a move meant to put out concerns by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) about market manipulation. The news breaks as Bitcoin (BTC) price modestly breached the $31,000 mark, drawing closer to the enviable $35,000 target.
Also Read: Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC makes modest leap above $31,000
BlackRock identifies Coinbase as the choice SSA
BlackRock, the manager boasting upwards of $9.1 trillion worth of assets within its purview, has featured the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, Coinbase, as the SSA in its iShares Bitcoin Trust as indicated on Nasdaq's 19b-4 form.
Citing a paragraph in the filing:
…it [the spot BTC SSA] is expected to be a bilateral surveillance-sharing agreement between Nasdaq and Coinbase…intended to supplement the regulator's market surveillance program.
For the layperson, a Surveillance Sharing Agreement, abbreviated as SSA, gives an organization, whether US-based or not, the authority to produce and share relevant data concerning market trading activity without being materially impeded or bound to secrecy or blocking laws outside the US jurisdiction. In the context of ETFs, specifically spot bitcoin trading, it defines agreements between crypto exchanges and market surveillance providers or regulators, in this case, the SEC.
Such agreements aim to enhance the crypto market's integrity and transparency by sharing trading data and information. If approved, BlackRock would be able to share trade data, order book information, and other relevant market data with the SEC, thus alleviating the regulator's suspicion of market manipulation and giving it room to confirm the lack thereof.
The move is meant to support the previous filings by Fidelity, WisdomTree, Invesco, Ark Invest, and BlackRock itself, which the SEC had dismissed as inadequate, citing a lack of clarity and comprehensiveness.
BlackRock's SSA selection raises controversy
BlackRock's choice of an SSA has sparked controversy, sprouting from the fact that Coinbase is at the center of an ongoing legal tussle with the regulator. On June 6, the financial regulator sued Coinbase on allegations that the platform operates as an unregistered security exchange. This was barely 24 hours after the SEC filed a similar lawsuit against Binance, pointing to an organized clampdown extended against key players in the industry.
With this background, the selection is controversial as market players ask themselves why the world's largest asset manager would include a court defendant in such an important application. Even pro-Ripple attorney John E. Deaton has noted the concern in a tweet, rhetorically attributing the choice to the SEC being outrightly biased against the industry.
The SEC/@GaryGensler are essentially claiming @coinbase is running an illegal business, yet the largest Asset Manager in the World and others are disclosing their intent to do business with this illegal business. It tells you all you need to know about what’s really going on. https://t.co/o53K52OIcN— John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) July 3, 2023
Boasting the repute of a heavyweight champion in SEC filings, BlackRock's Coinbase selection has raised eyebrows, but without concern of a negative impact on the filing. As the giant asset manager tries to win over the SEC with a nuanced arrangement to keep bad actors from manipulating the market, it is impossible to overlook its record of accomplishment thus far, which Bloomberg Intelligence puts at 575 wins against a single rejection.
FXStreet will keep you updated even as prospects of BlackRock improving its record against the financial regulator to 576 wins to one defeat continue to assuage the bear market woes. At the time of writing, Bitcoin price is $31,203 on CoinGecko, a daily rise of 2% and 15% up over the last month.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Litecoin price holds above $100 even as on-chain metrics suggest downturn ahead
Litecoin network’s on-chain metrics signaled a bullish turn in LTC price last week, pushing its price up to a monthly high of $114.95 on Monday, but the altcoin might be on the cusp of a correction as some indicators have flipped bearish over the weekend.
Pro-XRP attorney John Deaton says SEC Chairman Gary Gensler could resign
John Deaton, a pro-XRP attorney, addressed the rumors of SEC Chairman Gary Gensler’s resignation from the agency. While word of Gensler’s resignation is just a rumor which turned to be false, Deaton says there is a likelihood that the SEC Chair resigns soon for political reasons.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE to explode soon
Dogecoin price has been on a downtrend for almost three months, but technical indicators suggest this could change soon. A breakout on June 30 shows that DOGE is ready for a rally. A decisive breakdown of the $0.0631 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis for DOGE.
Will Bitcoin price face negative effects from Federal Reserve’s two rate hikes?
Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to move sideways for the eleventh day, confusing short-term traders. Despite the Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) mania, the big crypto continues to remain lull.
Top 3 altcoins to buy for next alt season: PEPE, OP, BNB
With Bitcoin consolidating between $31,200 and $29,700, capital seems to be flowing to altcoins. As a result, some altcoins have shot up explosively. Bitcoin Cash (BCH), for example, has rallied 33%, Compound (COMP) has inflated by 48%, and Litecoin by 15%. But here are a few other altcoins that show promise of an incoming rally.