Bittrex files for Chapter 11 protection amid US regulatory clampdown; why this could spell doom for Binance.US

- Bittrex exchange has filed for Chapter 11 protection weeks after the SEC lawsuit.
- Exchange has over 100,000 creditors, with estimated liabilities and assets within the $500 million to $1 billion range, court filing shows.
- The move comes months after the exchange announced plans to close down operations in the US.
- The development could spell doom for Binance.US, which has been called out for operating an unregistered securities exchange.
Bittrex exchange has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware, US, amid a burgeoning creditors list with court filings reporting estimated liabilities and assets aggregating between $0.5 to 1 billion. However, global operations remain unaffected.
#Bittrex filed for bankruptcy. pic.twitter.com/Lxsak6OPVa— Richard Heart (@RichardHeartWin) May 8, 2023
Notably, Bittrex was once among the largest crypto exchanges in the US, boasting a market share of approximately 23% in 2018 but has not eclipsed 1% in the last two years.
Also Read: Crypto exchange Bittrex and CEO charged by SEC for violating federal laws, deleting “problematic statements”
Bittrex files for bankruptcy, another one bites the dust
Bittrex is the latest addition to the list of crypto entities that have closed down over the past two years. The exchange suffered a rough Q1 of 2023 that compelled the retrenchment of 80 of its personnel before it announced plans to shut down operations by the end of April.
BREAKING: Bittrex begins layoffs today citing macroeconomic market conditions. pic.twitter.com/8cK2sdcENf— Autism Capital (@AutismCapital) February 1, 2023
The latest move comes barely a month after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) summoned the exchange and its former CEO William Shiharawas for violating federal laws over several years.
They [Bittrex and Bittrex Global] operated an unregistered national securities exchange, broker, and clearing agency.
Although Bittrex Global CEO Oliver Linch committed that the exchange would fight the charges in court, the current bankruptcy proceeding could make this difficult.
In the latest development, court filings shared by Randall Reese of bankruptcy tracker Chapter 11 Dockets reveal that Bittrex has an estimated $500 million to $1 billion in assets and liabilities. Moreover, the filing details that two other Bittrex arms- Bittrex Malta Ltd and Bittrex Malta Holdings Ltd-have also filed for bankruptcy protection in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware Monday.
Exchanges suffering the brute of US regulatory clampdown
Bittrex crypto exchange’s chapter 11 filing is not the first of a crypto entity bulging to the pressure of toughening regulatory action. It joins the likes of FTX and several lenders, including Celsius, Voyager, and BlockFi.
Recently, several other exchanges have suffered issues with lawsuits. For instance, the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) recently imposed a $1.2 million fine against bitFlyer USA for failing to meet the state’s cybersecurity requirements.
Before that, Coinbase and Robinhood were also subject to similar regulatory clampdowns, with the latter paying a $50 million fine for allowing users to create accounts without conducting necessary background checks. More recently, the US-based exchange has been probed for its KYC procedures. On the other hand, Robinhood’s crypto arm was fined $30 million in Q3 2022 for its unsatisfactory compliance program.
More to come
While the SEC focuses on regulating by enforcement instead of providing regulatory clarity to firms, other exchanges could suffer the brute of the SEC. Among those in the regulator’s line of sight include Binance.US, which has been called out for operating an unregistered securities exchange.
Notably, the aforementioned reason was among the reasons why Binance.US’ move to acquire Voyager Digital was initially denied.
…The staff also believes that Binance.US is operating an unregistered securities exchange in the United States.
While Binance, the global counterpart of Binance.US, insists that the US arm is separate and distinct, the move against Bittrex Global and its Delaware-based Bittrex (now insolvent) has made it unclear whether the SEC will also attack other players in the industry.
Also Read: Voyager’s $1B deal with Binance – US moves forward after deal with Feds
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bittrex files for Chapter 11 protection amid US regulatory clampdown; why this could spell doom for Binance.US
Bittrex exchange has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware, US, amid a burgeoning creditors list with court filings reporting estimated liabilities and assets aggregating between $0.5 to 1 billion.
Dogecoin price dips by nearly 9% in 24 hours as corrections continue due to overvaluation
Dogecoin price, after showing signs of some potential recovery, failed to chart gains and ended up falling to a five-week low. The investors interestingly already had it coming as signals of the same could be observed for nearly a month now.
AAVE V3 deployment on Ethereum layer 2 METIS network unanimously approved
AAVE DAO’s recent proposal to deploy version 3 on the Ethereum mainnet got 100% unanimous support from its community. The proposal will bring METIS liquidity incentives to AAVE users over the next six months.
BNB price bullish outlook shakes as Binance battles FUD following Bitcoin withdrawal pause
Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, temporarily halted BTC withdrawals twice in the past 24 hours. This has fueled Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt among crypto market participants, and influencers are commenting that the exchange could be “going bust” soon.
Bitcoin: BTC pauses 2023 rally, big picture remains bullish
Bitcoin (BTC) price has remained flat as it encountered the weekly resistance via a bearish breaker area. Despite multiple rejections on the daily and the four-hour timeframes, BTC bears have not been able to take control of the price action.