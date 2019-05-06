Bitpanda enters IEO market and launches crypto exchange for wealthy traders

Bitpanda announced the launch of a global cryptocurrency exchange.

The exchange will also issue a native token and launch the IEO platform.

An Austria-based cryptocurrency trading platform Bitpanda is set to launch a global exchange for digital assets and an IEO (Initial Exchange Offering) platform. The new trading venue - Bitpanda Global Exchange - will cater to the needs of professional traders and institutions. The venue will allow trading crypto against crypto and crypto against fiat. Moreover, users will be able to deposit funds in euro, Swiss franc, and British pound.

“Offering experienced users a way to trade digital assets and building the largest Euro exchange is the next logical step for us. Bitpanda has been around since 2014 and we are a key player in Europe. We can build on a lot of synergies and experience,” Eric Demuth, chief executive of the crypto exchange, commented.

At the initial stage, the following trading pairs will be available on the platform: BTC/EUR, BTC/USDT, ETH/EUR, XRP/EUR, MIOTA/EUR, ETH/BTC, XRP/BTC, MIOTA/BTC, PAN/BTC, BEST/BTC, BEST/EUR, and BEST/USDT.

Apart from that, Bitpanda plans to issue its native digital coin called Bitpanda Ecosystem Token (BEST) via IEO and enter the lucrative token sale market with its IEO platform – Bitpanda Launchpad.

“BEST will play a vital role in Bitpanda’s global expansion and in making our vision of democratizing personal finance and investing. BEST is the fuel of the Bitpanda ecosystem, which means that the Bitpanda platform, the Bitpanda Global Exchange and future products like the Bitpanda Launchpad will make heavy use of incorporating BEST,” Eric Demuth, added.

In April, the Austrian market regulator granted Bitpanda a license that allows it to operate as a payment service provider in the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Union.

