BitFlyer will be adding Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic, Litecoin, Lisk and Monacoin to its trading platforms.

With this move, bitFlyer is expanding its Buy/Sell offer significantly, says the co-head of the exchange.

According to an announcement made by crypto exchange bitFlyer, the firm is adding five new altcoins in Europe. These include Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Litecoin (LTC), Lisk (LSK) and Monacoin (MONA).

While these coins will be available for European customers immediately, US customers will have access only to BCH, ETC, and LTC as of now. The Tokyo-based exchange clarified that these coins were already available to Japanese customers and it will use this experience to enable the same service for its US and European customers.

Andy Bryant, co-head of bitFlyer Europe, said:

“By adding new altcoins, we are expanding bitFlyer’s Buy/Sell offer significantly, giving our customers instant access to some of the largest and most exciting altcoins in the world. [...] By leveraging our experience in Japan, we can offer our European and US customers the same level of speed, simplicity and transparency as we already do for those trading Bitcoin and Ethereum.”

Earlier, bitFlyer and Tpoint Japan partnered to enable customers to exchange loyalty program points for Bitcoin (BTC) and earn rewards for paying in crypto. Reportedly, bitFlyer also made a partnership with Sumitomo Corporation to launch a blockchain real estate business.