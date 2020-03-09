Bitcoin has recovered from the intraday low of $7,689, but the upside momentum is nowhere to be seen. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is hovering above $7,900, while $8,000 serves as initial critical resistance. Bitcoin's market dominance is registered at 63.5% as altcoins are also losing ground rapidly.
BTC suffers losses amid the sell-off on the global markets
Bitcoin and major altcoins are affected by a major sell-off on the global financial markets. As Russia decline OPEC's proposal to reduce the output by another 1.5 million barrel, oil experienced 30%-decline, the biggest on history since the Gulf crisis in 1991. The anti-risk sentiments created a domino effect and pushed all risk assets below important support levels. While Bitcoin's move below $8,000 looks gloomy, cryptocurrency experts suggest that the coin is about to start the recovery and regain some ground as soon as the panic selling calms down. According to the crypto Twitter expert PlanB, the sell-off didn't affect the stock-to-flow model, which points to a strong Bitcoin price increase after the halving and will reduce miners' remuneration to $6.25 from current $12.5. This development will produce a deflationary effect amid the global inflationary environment created by central banks and governments.
Macro dominoes are falling to create a chain of negative sentiment, which is, in turn, triggering a sell-off of crypto. Bitcoin has always been subject to short-term sometimes-violent volatility, but today’s drop is nothing we haven’t seen before, said Jehan Chu, managing partner with blockchain investment and advisory firm Kenetic Capital.
Apart from that, traders point out to a large bullish gap on CME that may be closed once the US traders join the market. If this is the case, BTC will get back above $8,000 and move towards $8,600.
BTC/USD: Technical picture
The RSI on intraday charts stays on the oversold territory. While there are no signs of reversal as of yet, it implies that the price may start a technical correction within a foreseeable future. In this case, the initial resistance is created by psychological $8,000 and followed by $8,700 with SMA50 4-hour located right above this barrier. The next resistance comes at $9,000. A sustainable move above this area will negate the bearish scenario and bring BTC back on the recovery track.
On the downside, a sustainable move below $7,800 will bring $7,689 back in focus. This support created by the intraday low is followed by $7,500 and $7,200. Both barriers are important from the long-term point of view, while the latter one is created by SMA100 weekly.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ether, Ripple: Bitcoin crushes the charts and enters bearish territory
BTC/USD entered the long-term bearish scenario yesterday, now at risk of losing the levels gained since the beginning of the year. The $8400 level now becomes the level to beat for the BTC/USD to re-enter the bullish scenario.
XRP/USD hovers around $0.2100, still vulnerable to losses
Ripple (XRP) recovered from the recent slump to trade at $0.2100 at the time of writing. While the coin is still 9% down from this time on Sunday, it managed to regain nearly 3% of its value since the beginning of the day.
Ethereum to scale up to 100k transactions per second - Vitalik Buterin
From the short-term point of view, ETH/USD hit the brick wall created by the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band on approach to $209.00. The retreat pushed the price back towards the psychological $200.00.
Ethereum Classic Analysis: ETC/USD soars 8% as Bitcoin bleeds under $8,000
The crypto market has a mixture of red and green signals. Specific cryptoassets such as Ethereum Classic are recording massive gains. However, Bitcoin is stuck in losses after dropping under $8,000 on Monday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls wrestled out control over the market and hit the pause button
The first digital coin bottomed at $8,400 on Monday and resumed the recovery in the middle of the week.