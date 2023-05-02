Market picture
Bitcoin fell all day yesterday, losing around 6% to $27.6K, raising the question of whether we are seeing the start of a prolonged decline.
Bitcoin closed below its 50-day moving average on Monday. The price stays below that curve and is stuck at $28.0K after rising 1.3% to today. If it can't quickly surpass it again, Bitcoin's fall below $27K will pave the way for a move to $22K, where the 200-day passes, which became a turning point in March.
Twitter analyst Bluntz, who predicted a bear market bottom for BTC in 2018, expects Bitcoin to fall to $25K. In his view, the first cryptocurrency is unlikely to break $30,000 soon. BTC has completed a 5-wave and is now in a corrective A-B-C formation.
News background
Cryptocurrencies will outperform other asset classes amid the continued devaluation of fiat currencies and the ongoing banking crisis, Real Vision CEO Raul Pal said following the bankruptcy of First Republic Bank (FRB).
Peter Brandt, tech analyst and head of Factor LLC, believes Bitcoin will soon overtake all other cryptocurrencies and "bury all the imposters". He pointed to the chart of the BTC dominance index, which he believes is poised for a breakout after two years of consolidation.
According to Santiment's research, crypto asset prices in April were "very broadly dispersed" and barely correlated with each other.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Where the Ethereum price will close on Sunday night will be vital to avoid a 25% price correction in ETH
Ethereum (ETH) price is at a crucial level as it could mean either more upside or downside to come for the month of May. This a very binary view or outlook, thus, as it makes total sense to look for where the Ethereum price is currently trading at.
Dogecoin price rejection means trouble for next week where DOGE could tank 30%
Dogecoin (DOGE) price is in dire need of some help, although it is questionable which company Elon Musk could buy to place the Dogecoin logo on it. All things aside, the performance of this week was a straight F, as the Bulls were unable to reclaim a vital support element.
Ripple price to crash 40% as bulls do not respect handles
Ripple (XRP) price is starting to become an example of ‘the faster they grow, the harder they fall.’ The slide of last week with already 10% losses should have been a warning for bulls that sentiment is starting to change across the board.
Unbearable selling pressure could see Binance Coin tank between 10% and 20% next week
Binance Coin (BNB) price sees its longer-term rally starting to roll over as, for a third week in a row, the support element pushing price action needs to step in. This indicates more pressure building on the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which could soon snap under selling pressure.
Bitcoin: Fed’s interest decision will be key to BTC directional bias
Bitcoin price shows no signs of bullish momentum as it hovers below a critical psychological level. This lack of buying pressure could be a result of exhaustion after BTC’s impressive rally in Q1 of 2023.