Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Will $20,000 be the end of bull rally for BTC?

- Bitcoin price looks healthy and ready to retest one of the significant hurdles at $19,248.
- Network activity shows enthusiasm, but on-chain metrics reveal this move cannot sustain.
- Two key levels to pay attention to include $19,248 to the upside and $15,443 to the downside.
Bitcoin price has reacted explosively to the release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for December, which has caused a whipsaw in BTC price. After things settled down, buyers won the tug of war, resulting in a minor upswing that is close to tagging a significant resistance level.
Bitcoin price, US CPI and long-term outlook
Bitcoin price dropped 2% after the US CPI numbers came in at 6.5%, matching expectations. As a result of the initial volatile correction, the recovery was fierce as BTC clocked in a 6.7% upswing in the next six hours.
The three-day chart of Bitcoin remains the same, except this time around, the bullish divergence explained in previous publications has resulted in a 16% upswing so far. Any further uptick in buying pressure will push the largest crypto by market capitalization to retest the 2022 volume point of control at $19,248, which is the highest volume traded level.
The aforementioned level served as a support floor for Bitcoin price between June 21, 2022, to November 3, 2022, and it should be expected to act in the same way as resistance now. As Bitcoin price comes close to retesting this hurdle, investors should expect a spike in selling pressure and profit-taking.
A swift recovery above this blockade is highly unlikely without any significant news serving as a tailwind, especially considering that the larger outlook for BTC continues to be for it to continue in a downtrend.
BTC/USDT 3-day chart
Supporting the recent uptick in Bitcoin price is the recent uptick in active addresses on January 10 from 769,000 to 943,000. This 22% growth in addresses has forecasted the potential rise in BTC. Going forward, if this on-chain metric continues to hold above 900,000 or hit 1 million, things could work in favor of bulls.
BTC 24-hour active addresses
Although the recent uptick is just the start of the uptrend, it faces a significant hurdle at $19,248. Only if buyers can overcome this blockade will the bullish outlook continue. Failing to do so could result in a steep correction, which is much more likely to occur.
Taking a closer look at IntoTheBlock’s Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM) further solidifies the $19,000 to $20,000 resistance mentioned from a technical perspective. The GIOM notes that 3.67 million addresses that purchased nearly 2 million BTC are “Out of the Money” and are likely going to sell if Bitcoin price hits their cost price. This move could add more pressure to the upward thrust, either stalling or reversing the current trend.
Hence, investors should consider booking profits at or before $20,000.
BTC GIOM
On a positive note
If Bitcoin price seizes the opportunity to flip the $19,248 to $20,000 barriers into a support structure, it will indicate the start of a new phase in the current rally. In such a case, market participants should keep a close watch on $25,000 and the range between $28,000 and $31,000.
Adding credence to the possibility of an uptrend is the supply distribution of BTC whales. In particular, the number of addresses holding between 100 to 10,000 BTC has surged from 15,670 to 16,000. This 2.1% accumulation from whales is already indicating a bullish outlook for the pioneer crypto. If these investors continue their buying spree, Bitcoin price could make its move above $20,000 and keep going.
BTC supply distribution by number of addresses
All-in-all, short-term traders need to be careful of the big picture, at least until Bitcoin price either flips the $20,000 hurdle or gets rejected by it. Exercising patience at this significant level will provide traders an opportunity to position themselves in the right direction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Will $20,000 be the end of bull rally for BTC?
Shiba Inu and SHIB The Metaverse gear up to offer first preview of the WAGMI Temple
Shiba Inu, a dog-themed meme coin and Dogecoin competitor is gearing up to preview the first feature or so-called ‘HUB’ of their ecosystem’s metaverse at a Virtual Reality/ Augmented Reality exhibition in Austin Texas, in March 2023.
Ethereum price falls as BTC takes center stage after US CPI announcement
Ethereum price shows a stagnation of its move after it slices through a crucial hurdle, indicating that the rally is exhausting. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) was announced on January 12.
Hedera Hashgraph Prediction: Investors pleased with recent HBAR advancements
Hedera Hashgraph price has gone parabolic in recent days, hurdling previous resistance barriers between the $0.030-$0.040 zone. As of January 12, the scalable smart contract token stands 30% above January’s opening price of $0.036.
Bitcoin: A crypto beginner’s guide to Nonfarm Payrolls and its effects on BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) price and the general crypto markets have been highly correlated with the stock markets since the COVID-19 crash in March 2020. Since then, macroeconomic news have been affecting Bitcoin, Ethereum and other altcoins, and the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) monthly release is one such significant event, with the December version to be published on January 6 at 13:30 GMT.