- Bitcoin-to-Gold ratio has more than halved over the past two years.
- Bitcoin is underperforming gold based on the 2023 ratio of 15 against its 2021 figure of 35.
- Fed's monetary tightening as a response to persistent inflation could propel Bitcoin's price higher.
The Bitcoin-to-Gold ratio has significantly decreased over the past two years, dropping from 35 in November 2021. The decline in the ratio suggests that gold has outperformed BTC but the impact of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary tightening, anticipation of the upcoming Bitcoin halving and the potential approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF could change that.
Bitcoin-to-Gold ratio continues to decline
The Bitcoin-to-Gold ratio, a key indicator of how much gold is needed to buy one Bitcoin, has undergone a major decline over the past two years. In November 2021, the ratio stood at 35 but in 2023, this ratio has more than halved to 15. Based on calculations by Longtermtrends, in January 2022, the ratio narrowed from 24 to 9 by year-end during the crypto bear market. In 2023, the ratio has fluctuated between 10 and 15, indicating that it now takes fewer ounces of gold to acquire a Bitcoin, signifying gold's outperformance over Bitcoin.
BTC to gold ratio
Economist Peter Schiff said in a tweet on X, "Maybe #gold traders are finally realizing that while higher #inflation is bearish for bonds, it's very bullish for gold."
A monetary policy tightening by the US central bank has sent treasury bill yields to the highest levels since 2007. When inflation is the reason for a rate hike by the Fed, gold and 'digital gold' Bitcoin tend to perform better than traditional investment vehicles. However, the narrowing of the Bitcoin-to-Gold ratio signals that gold has performed better than Bitcoin, making it a preferred safe-haven asset.
Analysts also anticipate that uncertainty arising from the Israel-Hamas war could keep Gold's prices rallying. Crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe said that Bitcoin could retest the $27,700 level but anticipates an uptick to $30,000 if Bitcoin surpasses the $28,800 mark. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is hovering under the $28,400 mark.
#Bitcoin fighting crucial levels.— Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) October 18, 2023
A retest around $27,700 would still be possible, while Gold is continuing the upwards run.
Above $28,800 and we'll be eager towards $30,000 in a matter of time. pic.twitter.com/TK1SiilJxd
Bitcoin awaits comeback with external catalysts
The impact of the Federal Reserve's decision to maintain or lower interest rates will impact Gold and Bitcoin valuation. While low interest rates are generally seen as positive for Gold because they reduce the opportunity cost of holding the yellow metal, Bitcoin's price response is dependent on more than one factor.
If the Fed's monetary policy reflects a response to economic concerns or a recession, it will likely propel Bitcoin's price higher.
However, there are factors beyond interest rates to consider. There is an impending rally to Bitcoin's halving event scheduled for April 2024. Meanwhile, the potential approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF by the first SEC deadline on January 10 will likely become a catalyst for Bitcoin. A glimpse of that was seen with recent false ETF approval reports that quickly pushed BTC up by 10%.
This means that if the Fed decides to keep the interest rate high, it creates downward pressure on Gold over time, but Bitcoin can still keep its rally based on other catalysts.
Based on a report by Forbes, markets and policymakers expect that interest rates could go down only by the end of 2024.
Geopolitics and policies also influence price movements for both assets, making the relationship complex. But, based on anticipation around the Fed's policy decision and catalysts like ETF approval and a potential halving rally, Bitcoin could slowly start recovering its performance against Gold through the next year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price rise remains restricted as “billionaire” wallets now hold a third of ETH tokens
Ethereum price is finding difficulty in achieving a breakthrough for about two months now. However, this has not rubbed off on the investors in any way, who are standing more bullish now than they ever were, especially the big buck holders.
Fidelity updates its spot BTC ETF filing, joins Ark Invest, Invesco amid SEC feedback
Fidelity Funds Management LLC has joined the list of firms believed to be in communication with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), after it filed an amended version of its spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF).
Bitcoin price to find support from holders that stand unaffected from recent $86 million liquidation
Bitcoin price rise was a boon for many but also a bane for those who witnessed nearly $86 million worth of shorts liquidations. However, the broader market sentiment remains unchanged, suggesting BTC holders are still standing strong.
Reddit ends its blockchain Community program, leads to MOON, BRICK & DONUT crashing
While the main attention of the crypto market is currently on the ongoing spot Bitcoin ETF approval saga, most missed out on what is going on with Reddit. The social media platform is shutting down its program, which resulted in significant crashes for its associated tokens.
Bitcoin: Can BTC bears challenge crypto’s 2023 bull rally?
Bitcoin (BTC) price is at a critical juncture in the weekly time frame, where bulls and bears are battling for control. However, a multi-time-frame analysis shows that BTC is bullish daily and is likely to rally higher.