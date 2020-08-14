Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD lags behind Ethereum which already hade a breakout above $400

Ethereum continues leading the way while BTC remains flat.

BTC/USD did bounce from $11,000 up to $11,745 but a breakout still hasn’t occurred.

Ethereum already got his new breakout and leg up while Bitcoin continues trading at $11,745 below the crucial resistance level at $12,000. The market dominance of Bitcoin has dropped to 58%, a level not seen since June 2019.

BTC/USD daily chart

It’s important to note that Bitcoin is still in a robust daily uptrend and bullish, however, it is slower than Ethereum which is currently taking the lead. The biggest resistance level remains at $12,000. Fortunately, bulls have been able to defend the daily 12-EMA and are at no risk right now.

BTC/USD technical levels