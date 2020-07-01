Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD eying up $9,300 after a small 1% price surge

- BTC/USD is trying to climb above the daily 12-EMA at $9,252.
- Bitcoin is inside a daily downtrend.
Bitcoin has been fairly weak for the past month, especially after losing the daily uptrend. Bulls are now trying to climb and close above the daily 12-EMA, established at around $9,250. This is the first resistance level buyers need to beat, the next is located at $9,322, the daily 26-EMA.
BTC/USD daily chart
Clearly bulls need to prove themselves. The 12-EMA is the most important resistance level now but it won’t necessarily mean Bitcoin is ready for a trend reversal. The most likely scenario is going to be a lower high compared to $9,786 followed by a higher low from $8,823. After that point, Bitcoin can establish a daily equilibrium pattern or change the trend into an uptrend.
BTC/USD technical levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|9252.69
|Today Daily Change
|118.07
|Today Daily Change %
|1.29
|Today daily open
|9134.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|9335.07
|Daily SMA50
|9418.79
|Daily SMA100
|8461.21
|Daily SMA200
|8346.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|9200.07
|Previous Daily Low
|9061.14
|Previous Weekly High
|9786.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|8988.56
|Previous Monthly High
|10404.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|8823.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|9114.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|9147
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|9063.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|8993.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|8924.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|9202.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|9270.88
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|9341.69
