Bitcoin SV shoots up over 90% following the latest reports on Craig Wright vs Kleiman court case

Whopping gains of over 90% seen for Bitcoin SV, on the back of new circulating rumours.

Near-term price action is just off session highs and has formed a bullish pennant structure.

Bitcoin SV is trading with chunky gains of some 92% in the session on Tuesday. Latest reports are attributing the big rally on developments regarding the Craig Wright vs Kleiman court case.

There are rumours via the cryptocurrency space suggesting that the final key missing from the mysterious Tulip Trust has now been delivered to the Satoshi Nakamoto claimant.

The price is moving trading just off the session highs, moving within a near-term pennant structure, which suggests a further break higher could be observed.

BSV/USDT 15-minute chart