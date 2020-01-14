Bitcoin SV shoots up over 90% following the latest reports on Craig Wright vs Kleiman court case

- Whopping gains of over 90% seen for Bitcoin SV, on the back of new circulating rumours.
- Near-term price action is just off session highs and has formed a bullish pennant structure.
Bitcoin SV is trading with chunky gains of some 92% in the session on Tuesday. Latest reports are attributing the big rally on developments regarding the Craig Wright vs Kleiman court case.
There are rumours via the cryptocurrency space suggesting that the final key missing from the mysterious Tulip Trust has now been delivered to the Satoshi Nakamoto claimant.
The price is moving trading just off the session highs, moving within a near-term pennant structure, which suggests a further break higher could be observed.
BSV/USDT 15-minute chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
