Bitcoin (BTC) is showing signs of upside exhaustion after approaching resistance near $35,000 on Thursday. The cryptocurrency is still in relief mode after defending support around $30,000 during a volatile week.
A short-term downtrend should persist into the weekend, although improving momentum could keep buyers active at support. Bitcoin was trading around $33,700 at press time and is down about 5% over the past seven days.
Bitcoin daily price chart shows support and resistance levels with RSI.
Source: TradingView
Upside remains limited given the downward sloping 50-day moving average, showing added resistance around $40,000.
However, the relative strength index (RSI) registered a series of higher lows, which means the two-month downtrend is slowing as buyers return.
Bitcoin remains stuck in a range between $30,000 and $40,000 with no clear signs of an ultimate price low. The weekly chart is not yet oversold, meaning sellers remain in control despite short-term relief rallies.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
