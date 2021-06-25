Bitcoin (BTC) is showing signs of upside exhaustion after approaching resistance near $35,000 on Thursday. The cryptocurrency is still in relief mode after defending support around $30,000 during a volatile week.

A short-term downtrend should persist into the weekend, although improving momentum could keep buyers active at support. Bitcoin was trading around $33,700 at press time and is down about 5% over the past seven days.

Bitcoin daily price chart shows support and resistance levels with RSI.

Source: TradingView