Bitcoin (BTC) is rising from oversold levels as traders digest the news from Tesla’s announcement on Wednesday which triggered a near 15% price drop. The cryptocurrency held support around $46,000 and is currently trading back above $50,000 at the time of writing.
However, long-term momentum continues to weaken which could limit price recoveries this weekend and into next week.
Bitcoin remains in a consolidation phase with frequent drawdowns, which was in effect for several months before the Tesla announcement.
The relative strength index (RSI) on the four-hour chart registered an oversold signal on Thursday, which could keep buyers active towards $53,000-$54,000.
On the daily chart, the RSI is not yet oversold. Meanwhile, the weekly RSI has receded from extreme overbought levels and is now neutral. This means stronger support around $42,000 should not be ruled out.
Additionally, bitcoin on May 10 made a lower price high on the daily chart around $59,000, which suggests the short-term trend is weakening.
Four-hour bitcoin chart shows support and resistance levels with RSI.
Source: TradingView
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
