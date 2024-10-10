Bitcoin risks worst October in six years following high US inflation data and S&P 500 correlation

- Bitcoin reached a three-week low after US September inflation data came in higher than expected.
- With recent economic data not favoring a rate cut, Bitcoin could be set for worst October performance in years.
- Bitcoin could see further declines if it follows historical pattern with S&P 500.
Bitcoin (BTC) and the crypto market trended downward on Thursday as the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September showed that inflation is rising again, reducing the already slim chances of the Federal Reserve cutting its interest rate by another 50 basis points in November.
Crypto market retreats as inflation rises
According to the Bureau Labour of Statistics, the US CPI inflation data in September fell to 2.4%, higher than the expected 2.3%, while core CPI inflation increased from 3.2% to 3.3%. This marked the first time since March 2023 that the core CPI data has risen.
Following the CPI report, Bitcoin, along with several cryptocurrencies in the top 50, took a dive, with the top digital asset reaching a three-week low of $58,900. Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) also saw nearly a 2% decline in the past 24 hours, while the general crypto market capitalization saw a 3.3% loss.
Beyond the crypto market, stocks also saw a notable declines with the S&P 500 retreating by 0.7% from its all-time high of $5,791 in the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin Uptober could be at risk
According to FXStreet analyst Joshua Gibson, "Investors have been broadly hoping for US inflation figures to continue grinding down toward the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) 2% annual inflation target, but September’s CPI inflation print vexed markets, kicking the legs out from beneath broad-market risk appetite.”
The inflation data, combined with the declining unemployment rate reported by the BLS last week, has increased the odds of the Fed not cutting interest rates in November. This starkly contrasts market perception two weeks ago, when investors anticipated an additional 50-basis point rate cut in November. The Fed initially made its first rate cut in four years when it decided to reduce interest rates by 50 basis points on September 18.
With recent economic data not favoring a rate cut and investors displaying signs of risk-off attitude, Bitcoin's potential Uptober move could be out of the cards for the first time in six years. Bitcoin has historically posted better returns in October and Q4 than in any other month or quarter, per Coinglass data. However, the outlook may change this time around as recent economic data doesn't seem to favor the trend.
Another key point is that the US Presidential elections come before the Fed meeting in November. Hence, the outcome could heavily impact the market and the Fed's next line of action.
Bitcoin could decline if S&P 500 sees a correction
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 hit a new all-time high on Wednesday while Bitcoin retraced. According to crypto analyst Ali Martinez, this is normal as Bitcoin historically hits an all-time high and retraces before the index makes a similar move.
I keep seeing "The S&P 500 is hitting new all-time highs while #Bitcoin is dropping," but history shows this is normal. $BTC is the leader, not the follower!— Ali (@ali_charts) October 10, 2024
By the time the S&P 500 peaked in Sep 2018, BTC had already dropped 68% (2017-2018). Again, in Feb 2020, BTC had retraced… pic.twitter.com/6Z6nvKKF2g
An X user also highlighted that Bitcoin could see further declines as the index historically turns downward after seeing a new all-time high. This follows a pattern where the top digital asset has shown more correlation with the S&P 500 when the index declines from its all-time high as indicated in the chart in the X post above.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Is Uniswap the best-performing DEX exchange?
Uniswap daily active users are the highest than other DEX exchanges. Token Terminal data show UNI has collected $399 million in fees in the past three months. UNI’s 180-day trading volume is the highest in the DEX sector.
These crypto tokens have the best chance of recovery: XRP, Solana, Ethereum, Bitcoin, Chainlink
Crypto intelligence tracker Santiment tracks the narrative among traders to identify which assets have the best chance of recovery. Typically, the assets that crypto traders have the most negative sentiment towards, have the best chance of recovery.
BTC vulnerable despite surge in stablecoin market capitalization
Bitcoin price closed below the $62,000 support on Wednesday, showing signs of weakness. CryptoQuant report shows how rising stablecoin market capitalization could be a positive sign for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
Shiba Inu could dip 7% as SHIB whales reduce their holdings
Shiba Inu, the second largest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem, edges slightly higher and trades at $0.00001710 at the time of writing on Thursday after a three-day decline. On-chain and technical indicators signal that further correction is likely in the meme coin.
Bitcoin: Is BTC sell-off over?
Bitcoin price declined over 6% this week until Friday as the escalation of the conflict between Iran and Israel added fuel to this sell-off. The decline was also supported by falling institutional demand for ETFs. BTC bulls seem to be holding strong at a critical support level.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.