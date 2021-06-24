Bitcoin’s (BTC) price gave up some of its gains after rising nearly 20% from the shakeout low close to $29,000 on Tuesday. The cryptocurrency is holding support above $32,000, although initial resistance is seen around $36,000.

Bitcoin is down about 12% over the past seven days and was trading around $33,000 at press time.

Bitcoin hourly chart shows support and resistance levels with RSI.

Source: TradingView